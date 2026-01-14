Guardia Civil investigates man in Torrox for illegal capture of protected bird species

SUR Wednesday, 14 January 2026, 11:22 Share

Officers from the Seprona nature protection service of the Guardia Civil have launched an investigation into a Torrox resident following the discovery of an extensive illegal bird-trapping operation.

The investigation, spearheaded by the Nerja and Vélez-Málaga branches, began late last year after authorities received reports of an individual capturing wild finches near a local stream for the purpose of illegal sale.

Surveillance and follow-up actions by the officers revealed that the suspect was a permanent resident on one of two rural properties where prohibited hunting gear had been installed. Investigators concluded that the scale and permanence of the setup indicated the individual was engaging in these illegal practices on a continuous basis.

Four collapsible nets were discovered, along with a cage trap containing a live goldfinch used as a lure and an invisible capture-in-flight net set up in the stream bed where a European greenfinch was trapped.

As a result of all these discoveries, all the hunting gear scattered across the property that was used for illegal capture of wild birds was seized, as well as four other prohibited nets that were in storage. Such nets are banned for being non-selective as to what they catch and some of these were homemade.

A total of 38 finches - goldfinches, greenfinches, linnets and greenfinches - were immediately released back into the wild. These protected species are listed in Annex II of the Bern Convention,

The person responsible is being investigated for crimes against wildlife for hunting, possession and destruction of protected species of wildlife using non-selective methods banned under Spain's wildlife protection laws.