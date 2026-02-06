Malaga storm review: big contrasts in rainfall figures within one province

The rains caused many issues in watercourses such as the Guadalteba river's.

It is already clear that storm Leonardo has led to large accumulations of rainfall in Malaga province, but it is interesting to know that there are big contrasts in the numbers at different points. While Cortes de la Frontera leads with 218mm in 48 hours, the port of Malaga has barely recorded 17mm.

The 'epicentre' in the province has been the Serranía de Ronda, but a lot of rain has also fallen in the westernmost Guadalhorce-Costa del Sol.

The Genal in Jubrique comes right after Cortes de la Frontera with 203mm, followed by the Guadalmansa and Guadalmina rivers, in the Benahavís-Estepona area, with 157mm and 152mm, respectively; Ronda (149); Pujerra and Majada de las Lomas (145); and Los Reales in Sierra Bermeja (141).

Ojén, Alfarnatejo and Marbella all recorded around 100mm in two days. Much lower have been the calculations of the Hidrosur network in the rest of the province: 80mm in Alcaucín, 78 in the Guadalteba reservoir, 66 in Archidona and 41 in the Sierra de Mias.

Apart from the port of Malaga, the lowest levels of rainfall were at the Casasola reservoir in Almogía, with barely 30mm, and at the El Atabal desalination plant, with 27.

The rains will not disappear from the provincial map until at least next Wednesday, according to the state meteorological agency's forecast. There is also a yellow warning for wind, coastal phenomena and rain this weekend.