Malaga roads: government approves stabilisation of embankment on dual carriageway between Malaga and Torremolinos

Málaga Thursday, 19 February 2026

The Ministry of Transport has approved a project to stabilised the embankment at kilometre 986.5 of the A-7 in the direction of Marbella, near the junction between the A-7 and the MA-20 (at the access to Torremolinos).

The work budget is at 2.9 million euros (Spanish tax IVA included). In addition to the construction and stabilisation work, the project includes ditches, gas pipeline replacement and enclosures.

"These improvements will make the terrain safer and more stable, protecting both the motorway and nearby areas from possible landslides or ground movements," sources have said.