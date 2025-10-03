Families of Malaga men taking part in humanitarian aid flotilla to Gaza fear for their safety

Cristina Pinto Malaga Friday, 3 October 2025, 10:37 Share

The families of 30-year-old Rafa Borrego from Mijas and 71-year-old Manolo García from Malaga lost connection with them around 2.30am on 2 October. The two activists are sailing on two of the boats that are part of the Global Sumud Flotilla taking humanitarian aid to Gaza - Jeannot III and Sirius, respectively, which were intercepted by the Israeli forces. García is sailing with a crew part of which is Ada Colau - the Barcelona ex-mayor, who sent a video stating that they had been "illegally detained".

The two men's families are worried, after spending hours "without hearing anything from them". SUR spoke to Manolo García's son, Manuel, and Rafael Borrego's brother, Adrián, who said that he had contacted the Spanish embassy in Israel. "They told me that the consul is already at the location where they believe the hostages will be taken, but we haven't had any confirmation," he said.

"This is not a repatriation, it is a kidnapping on the high seas and a forced deportation. We don't know how long the detention is going to last or how they are being treated, because if we have to trust Israel... But well, despite our concerns, we are very proud of my father because he has been involved in such issues for many years," said Manuel, highlighting his father's background in activism, which also includes helping Greece manage the migratory crisis.

According to Manuel, his father had already lost connection on Tuesday during one of the attempted boardings, when he got rid of his phone and computer. However, they received a message from him on Wednesday, which he had sent from the phone of another crew member. "He told me he thought this would be the only message he could write to us before they were boarded. We are worried and indignant at the same time, because we don't know how they are being treated," Manuel said.

"We have to stop our emotions getting the better of us so that we are able to help our government free them. I don't think Israel will allow a European to die, we just hope that nothing happens to him. These are anxious hours because we know he is being held hostage there," Adrián said, adding that he would attend the demonstration on Calle Alcazabilla, which was held on Thursday, 2 October.