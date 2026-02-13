Gibraltar officially presents its advanced robotic surgery system to sponsors

SUR in English Friday, 13 February 2026, 09:43 Share

Gibraltar's new robotic-assisted surgery programme was formally presented to its sponsors on Tuesday, 11 February, at St Bernard's Hospital's Kusuma Robotic Surgery Suite.

The event brought together the corporate and individual sponsors whose financial contributions helped part-fund the acquisition of the cutting-edge surgical equipment. The fundraising initiative was coordinated by Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, a key partner and part sponsor of the programme.

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar approached numerous corporate sponsors and private donors to reach the required funding target. The organisation expressed its sincere appreciation to all supporters and described the project as "an important milestone in the development of surgical capability within the Gibraltar Health Authority."

During the presentation, sponsors received a demonstration of the advanced medical technology and an overview of its clinical applications. The event was attended by the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the Acting Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority and members of the GHA surgical teams.

The evening concluded with a reception at the offices of the Peter J Isola Foundation in Portland House, one of the project's sponsors.

The robotic system has already been deployed successfully in general surgery and will be progressively expanded to support more complex procedures across urology, colorectal, upper gastrointestinal and gynaecology specialties.

GHA Acting Director General Lysandra Debono said: "This advanced technology represents a significant step forward for our clinical and surgical teams in achieving the highest standards of clinical practice. It is an ambitious programme that enables the delivery of modern, high-quality medical care and provides access to advanced treatment options that were previously unavailable in Gibraltar."

Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: "We were delighted to welcome the generous sponsors who have helped make this project a reality, and to provide them with the opportunity to see first-hand the impact of their contribution on the healthcare services delivered by the GHA. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Kusuma Trust, Prostate Cancer Gibraltar and all individual sponsors who have partnered with us in bringing this state-of-the-art technology to Gibraltar for the benefit of so many of our patients."