The desperation of the winner of a part that never materialised Wanda-Halcyon breached an agreement with SUR in which it promised to give a reader a part and pay him 2,500 euros

Francisco Griñán Málaga

In 2020, production company Wanda-Halcyon TV made a proposal to SUR to work together and run a competition. A reader would be selected to take part in the filming of the series Corruption of Justice. More than just a part for the winner, the proposal of the production company was to offer an experience “to see how a Hollywood production works from the inside” by including “a day of filming with the lead actors”, according to the agreement. In addition, the production company promised to pay the winner a remuneration of 2,500 euros in image rights.

SUR ran its ‘Walk-on Role’ competition in August of that year and Wanda-Halcyon selected local man Pedro Antonio Aguilar Lima as the winner. Now, after almost three years of complaints and thirty communications with the production company, he has still not received what was agreed. Numerous claims have also been made by SUR to the company.

“On up to five occasions I was given a date for filming, but then the day came and they postponed,” said the victim, who added that the first time he even lost a day’s work to be able to attend the film shoot. The last time he was given a date was as recent as this year, 26 and 27 January 2023, but when the day came, it was cancelled again.

“I have not been able to film, nor have they paid me the 2,500 euros, although they have used my image in press releases and social media,” said Aguilar, who even received an email from Wanda-Halcyon last March assuring him that he would receive a transfer in a few days.

The money never arrived and he has heard no more from the production company.