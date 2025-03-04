Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Flooding of the river Turón in Ardales. Salvador Salas
Malaga takes a short break from the rains after receiving up to 160mm in parts of the province
Weather

Malaga takes a short break from the rains after receiving up to 160mm in parts of the province

Since Andalucía Day, the main provincial reservoirs have collected enough water to supply Malaga city for more than six months

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 10:14

The cold drop ('Dana') that has been active in the province of Malaga for the past few days will take a break today, after discharging up to 160mm inland in a single day. Due to the Costa del Sol mostly remaining dry, the official rain gauge of Aemet (Spain's state meteorological agency) located at Malaga Airport didn't record any data. However, it is estimated that, if it had, four consecutive days like yesterday would have been enough to reach the historical average (640mm in the 1991-2010 reference period).

The Dana acted as expected, discharging large amounts of water in some areas while barely wetting the ground just a few kilometres away. Luckily, this time it affected the areas that needed it the most - the upper Guadalhorce where the reservoirs that supply Malaga city are located.

Since last Friday (Día de Andalucía) until 8am this Tuesday 4 March, the Guadalhorce, Conde and Guadalteba reservoirs (together with the other major reservoir, La Concepción near Marbella, which supplies the western Costa del Sol) held 24 million cubic metres, surpassing 187 million cubic metres (up from 171 the day before the start of this cold drop episode began). This is equivalent to the water needed for more than six months of net consumption in the city of Malaga.

The reserves are expected to continue rising, both because of the runoff and the rainfall that will be discharged throughout this week. The current 'dana' will be replaced by an Atlantic storm, which will leave a good amount of water between Thursday and Sunday.

Juan de Dios del Pino, Aemet's delegate in Andalucía, stated that Tuesday and Wednesday will be less humid as the Dana weakens, although showers are not ruled out. However, it is expected that it will reactivate on Thursday, once again strengthened by the residual effects of the cold drop coming from the Canary Islands.

The Atlantic storm is expected to be active from Friday at least until Sunday. "It will leave rainfall starting in Huelva and extending to the whole of Andalucía. The rains will be of a different nature from those during the 'dana' - widespread and persistent." It is expected that more than 100mm will accumulate in some places over the course of this week. "Together, the two phenomena will result in significant rainfall."

The European forecast model predicts that the area where the most water will accumulate (up to 120mm) is located between Marbella, Estepona and the upper Guadalhorce Valley - precisely where the reservoirs are located. Del Pino said that it is even possible that the rains will extend into the first days of next week, particularly on Monday.

Extraordinary rainfall

Monday 3 March saw heavy rainfall in localised parts of Malaga province, especially in the upper Guadalhorce and the Serranía de Ronda areas. The Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network recorded the heaviest rainfall in the River Turón, in Ardales, with over 161mm, followed by Pujerra (108), La Encantada (84), the Conde de Guadalhorce reservoir (73), the Guadalteba (73), Casarabonela (67) and the Rio Grande (52).

The Fuente de Piedra lake in the north of the province collected 32mm, which should support the next flamingo nesting season.

The province's water reserves have grown spectacularly, especially in the Guadalhorce and the Costa del Sol. In the latter, La Concepción near Marbella is already at over 73% of its capacity, with 42 million cubic metres, according to data collected from Hidrosur.

As for the system supplying Malaga city and the Guadalhorce valley, the situation is as follows: the one with the largest amount of water is the Conde de Guadalhorce, with 36.5 million cubic metres, at 55%; followed by the Guadalteba, with 36.4 million cubic metres (at 24%), and the Guadalhorce (18 million cubic metres, at 14.5%). The levels at Casasola and El Limonero have barely changed (11.4 and 6.9 million cubic metres, respectively). This volume guarantees more than a year and a half's water supply.

The La Viñuela reservoir in Axarquia has seen minimal gains, currently holding 36.1 million cubic metres (at 22%). In total, the province has 187.5 million cubic metres (31% of its capacity). The trend is clearly upwards and will continue to rise in the upcoming hours and days.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Renowned Irish guitarist to give two free concerts in Malaga
  2. 2 Friends rally to help Costa del Sol chimney sweep after theft of tools worth more than 10,000 euros
  3. 3 Bikers host Andalucía Day event for clients and staff of much-loved Malaga association
  4. 4 Malaga CF snatch a share of the points thanks to dramatic two-goal fightback
  5. 5 More than 2,000 athletes to compete in Andalusian rhythmic gymnastics championships on the Costa
  6. 6 Malaga teenager becomes youngest-ever Premier Padel champion
  7. 7 Mobile breast screening unit to visit east of Malaga province
  8. 8 Hard-fought draw sees Marbella FC climb out of relegation zone
  9. 9 Tour title remains elusive for Alejandro Davidovich after yet another final defeat
  10. 10 Costa del Sol Olympian set to compete in reality TV show Supervivientes

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga takes a short break from the rains after receiving up to 160mm in parts of the province