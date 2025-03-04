Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aemet forecasts a wet week in south of Spain: these will be the areas most affected by latest 'Dana'

The Andalucía region will feel the effects of the weather phenomenon until Thursday. On Friday, an Atlantic storm will arrive, which will also bring rainfall

Europa Press

Seville

Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 09:41

The Andalucía region in the south of Spain is expecting a rainy week this week, following the isolated downpours in the western half of Malaga province and inland Cadiz areas, where up to 160mm fell in 12 hours. Some 20 Malaga municipalities activated their local flood defence plans while the Junta de Andalucía raised the region's flood pre-emergency Peri plan to Level 1 although, in the end, few serious incidents were reported.

Speaking to Europa Press, the regional delegate of the Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet), Juan de Dios del Pino, explained that Andalucía will feel the effects of the 'Dana', which arrived on Monday, until Thursday and then, on Friday, will give way to an Atlantic storm that will also leave rainfall.

After the red and amber 'serious risk' alerts that were issued on Monday, for this Tuesday and tomorrow (Wednesday), for the moment, Aemet has not activated warnings, as the forecast is for the Dana is for it to lose some intensity. However, on Thursday the Dana "will reactivate a little", with more intense rainfall, as it joins up with another one that "is now in the Canary Islands".

With regard to the days from Friday through to Sunday, an Atlantic storm will pass through Andalucía, leaving rainfall throughout the region, which may occasionally be heavy, and strong winds in the western areas.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures will rise by 3 to 4C until Wednesday, and then fall until Saturday. As for the minimum temperatures, with overcast skies, they will hardly change.

