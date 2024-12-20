Costa del Sol's tourism industry forecasts a better festive season than last year

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 20 December 2024, 11:30

You only have to take a look at the online booking platforms or reach out to hotel managers and professionals in the tourism industry to conclude that the Costa del Sol will have a better Christmas than last year.

In Malaga city it is already becoming difficult to find a hotel room for New Year's Eve, according to trade association Aehcos and confirmed by the city's hoteliers. They point to the pull of the New Year's Eve gala dinner as a great success with cases of full houses since they were put on sale. Jorge González, director of the AC Marriott Málaga Palacio, said, "The hotel is at 'full capacity' on New Year's Eve and on the verge of full capacity on Christmas Eve. The organised dinners were sold out as soon as we put them on sale."

The five-star Only You Málaga hotel is in a similar situation. Its director, Pedro Echevarría, said that "the hotel will have between 80 and 100 per cent occupancy between 23 December and 5 January". He also points out that "we have achieved the best average rates on the night of the 31st: between 350 and 575 euros per room".

The city's only 'grand luxury' accommodation, the Gran Hotel Miramar, is also expecting a busy Christmas. Its director, Mariola Valladares, points out that "as every year for Christmas and, above all, New Year's Eve, we are full".

Costa del Sol

Aehcos explain that on the Costa del Sol the levels of bookings are not as high as in Malaga city, but it is confident that "it will be a better Christmas".

The tourist accommodation sector is also satisfied with the response of demand because, although bookings are still below, they point out that the reports show a positive growth in rates and advance bookings, especially in rural houses and flats. Factors that leave in the background the fact that for now the occupancy in holiday flats and in the centre of Malaga is slightly decreasing. The president of the Andalusian tourist property rental association (AVVA-Pro), Juan Cubo, said, "Christmas is not looking bad at all," adding, "The length of stay decreases in flats, while in rural houses and the centre of Malaga remains stable."

"As usual at this time of year, it is expected that last minute bookings will help to increase occupancy in the coming days, bringing it closer to the levels recorded in previous years in the centre of Malaga," he explained. Cubo said that market behaviour in 2024 "reflects a greater willingness to pay higher rates, albeit with shorter stays and variable occupancies depending on the category".

Rural tourism

In the interior of the province, the CEO and co-founder of Ruralydays, the largest rural tourism platform in Andalucía, Félix Zea, said he is happy with the Christmas forecasts, although occupancy was higher last year. Specifically, 64 per cent occupancy at the moment compared to 72 per cent last year. The greatest demand occurs in houses with capacity for eight people or more, as Christmas is traditionally a family celebration involving larger gatherings. Regarding the average lead time for these bookings, Zea points out that it is 152 days, indicating that families tend to plan well in advance for this period due to high demand. "This is especially evident in large houses, with capacity for between 15 and 25 people, many of which are booked a year in advance by the same groups," he said.

"Rural houses retain their appeal at Christmas. Tourists look for spacious areas, fireplaces, and play areas for children. I would divide this group into two: those who want to be within an hour or an hour and a half from Málaga to feel like they’re disconnecting from the city, and another group who, due to work reasons, need to be about half an hour away from Malaga city centre,” he explained.

Restaurants and bars

Restaurants and beach bars are also expecting a good Christmas. The president of Mahos, Javier Frutos, points out that "the forecasts are positive" and stresses that the forecast of good weather is contributing to this. "We expect a satisfactory Christmas in terms of employment and turnover." he declared.

For her part, the president of the rental car employers' association, Aesva, Ana María García, predicts good figures. "Occupancy will be higher than in 2023, especially due to the airport's forecasts of having 16 per cent more flights."