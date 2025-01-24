Costa del Sol tourist board aims to recover national market with wider promotion in Spain

Javier Almellones Madrid Friday, 24 January 2025, 09:44 Compartir

The head of Turismo Costa del Sol, Francisco Salado, has announced plans to bring Spanish tourists back to the coast in 2025, with wider and stronger campaigns. During the presentation of the 'Give me your hand' campaign on 22 January, at the Fitur international tourism fair in Madrid, he highlighted the key role that those who work in the tourism sector play in making 96.3% of Spanish visitors satisfied with their experience.

The presentation, which took place in the iconic Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, was attended by a large audience of professionals and political representatives of the tourism sector. As a direct continuation of last year's campaign ('Shout my name'), it puts the spotlight on the 137,409 people who work every day to ensure visitor satisfaction and the success of the Costa del Sol. "We thank the people who give their heart and soul, who make the tourist feel happy and contribute to the rating we get," said Salado.

According to data, 96.3% of Spanish visitors say they are very satisfied or satisfied with their experience on the Costa del Sol, giving it an average score of 8.84 for value for money. "They are the ones who have built the destination," said Salado.

The campaign includes content that highlights key segments of the industry, such as restaurants and the treatment tourists receive - two aspects that, according to surveys, are the most valued by national tourists. "It [the campaign] is fun, fresh, young, and made by artists who know the destination, such as singer La Boterita, who is the voice behind it," said Salado.

Despite the campaign, however, there is a decline in visitors from the national market (around 5%) - a trend that Turismo Costa del Sol wants to reverse via a very important promotional reinforcement.

"We are not worried and I am convinced that, once the purchasing capacity of the domestic market grows, they [national tourists] will continue to come, because we have a great destination and we have to pay for it," stated Salado.

Although we are still above the 2019 figures (last year there were 110,000 more Spanish visitors than those registered before the pandemic), an economic effort will be made to recover the figures of recent years.

With that said, the budget for carrying out promotional activities will be increased by over 1.5 million euros. The efforts of Turismo Costa del Sol will be carried out in conjunction with those of the Junta de Andalucía.

"We are going to do everything possible to consolidate our brand of prestige and quality, in the national market above all," said Salado. The objectives are clear: "continue working, so that those who come here spend more".

Esperanza González, chief executive of Turismo Costa del Sol, has said that, out of all this economic effort, 600,000 euros (double the figures of last year) have been allocated to promotion at this year's edition of Fitur. "We want to consolidate our figures in the domestic market, with actions focused on continuing to attract higher quality tourism, with a longer stay and more spending," said González.

The Costa del Sol is participating on the Andalucía stand with the largest representation to date: 200 entities, including companies and town councils, 600 professionals and 60 presentations planned. In addition, the delegation will carry out an intense promotional campaign in emblematic locations in Madrid, such as Atocha, Nuevos Ministerios and Gran Vía.

As for the forecasts for 2025, although he did not want to quote specific data, Salado did make it clear that the prognosis looks good. "Airlines are growing in number of flights and seats," he said.