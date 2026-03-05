Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
González, Salado and Díaz, in front of one of the screens of the promotional campaign in Berlin.
Tourism

Costa del Sol launches campaign in Berlin's most emblematic spots to engage with 7.2 million people

The campaign promises prospective German tourists "unique and memorable experiences" in Malaga province

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Enviada Especial Berlín

Thursday, 5 March 2026, 15:38

Turismo Costa del Sol has launched a large campaign in Berlin to prove to more than 7.2 million people that Malaga province is the place to be. The campaign is going to run on various screens in Berlin's most emblematic locations for a month.

Within the Costa del Sol's agenda at the ITB fair, the campaign aims to "continue attracting German tourists with high purchasing power". It promises them "unique and memorable experiences" in the province.

According to head of Turismo Costa del Sol Francisco Salado, German tourists are already ranking Malaga high. The campaign aims to increase last year's record number of tourists from this country by offering a variety of experiencing.

Salado explains that German tourists usually travel by plane, as a family or in couples, and "their main motivations are sun and beach, nature, culture and leisure".

The province values German tourists for their higher purchasing power. They spend on average "176 euros per day" and their stay can last up to eight days.

During the ITB, Turismo Costa del Sol has held meetings with agents, tour operators and airlines. The armed conflict in the Middle East is undoubtedly having an impact on global tourism, but "the Costa keeps being a safe bet for Germans".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga tourists stranded in Middle East as flight prices hit &euro;3,000
  2. 2 Spanish government hands over section of N-340 road to Vélez-Málaga
  3. 3 Diluting dog urine to become compulsory in Fuengirola
  4. 4 Malaga village to subsidise growers to plant more cherry trees
  5. 5 Is retiring in Spain a smart financial move?
  6. 6 The bowls club that has rebuilt itself
  7. 7 Nerja family launches 'Beneste' hotel brand to spearhead sustainable Axarquía and beyond expansion
  8. 8 Axarquía towns promote their tourist attractions in Berlin
  9. 9 Malaga hosts inaugural World Pickleball Championship Open
  10. 10 Cártama gets ready to welcome spring again with live music festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol launches campaign in Berlin's most emblematic spots to engage with 7.2 million people

Costa del Sol launches campaign in Berlin&#039;s most emblematic spots to engage with 7.2 million people