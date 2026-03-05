Costa del Sol launches campaign in Berlin's most emblematic spots to engage with 7.2 million people

González, Salado and Díaz, in front of one of the screens of the promotional campaign in Berlin.

Pilar Martínez Enviada Especial Berlín Thursday, 5 March 2026, 15:38

Turismo Costa del Sol has launched a large campaign in Berlin to prove to more than 7.2 million people that Malaga province is the place to be. The campaign is going to run on various screens in Berlin's most emblematic locations for a month.

Within the Costa del Sol's agenda at the ITB fair, the campaign aims to "continue attracting German tourists with high purchasing power". It promises them "unique and memorable experiences" in the province.

According to head of Turismo Costa del Sol Francisco Salado, German tourists are already ranking Malaga high. The campaign aims to increase last year's record number of tourists from this country by offering a variety of experiencing.

Salado explains that German tourists usually travel by plane, as a family or in couples, and "their main motivations are sun and beach, nature, culture and leisure".

The province values German tourists for their higher purchasing power. They spend on average "176 euros per day" and their stay can last up to eight days.

During the ITB, Turismo Costa del Sol has held meetings with agents, tour operators and airlines. The armed conflict in the Middle East is undoubtedly having an impact on global tourism, but "the Costa keeps being a safe bet for Germans".