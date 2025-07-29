Costa del Sol joins national 'beaches without limits' project

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 15:13 Share

'Playas sin límites' (beaches without limits) is the new project that the Turismo Costa del Sol tourism board has aligned itself with. It is part of the 'Experiencias Turismo España' programme, the main objective of which is to combat seasonality in Spain's coastal destinations. This initiative, backed by the Ministry of Tourism, aims to promote the idea that the country's beaches can be enjoyed throughout the whole year, not just during the high season.

The Costa del Sol participates in this project alongside Almeria, Lanzarote, Pontevedra and Santander. "The Malaga province coastline is privileged to have a climate and infrastructure that allow us to enjoy the beach all year round. This project reinforces our commitment to quality, sustainable tourism that distributes the benefits better over time and territory," said managing director of Turismo Costa del Sol Antonio Díaz.

Malaga province has established 11 actions for the 2025 period. One of them is the children's educational awareness campaign through comic books, which will be distributed in the five destinations that will be promoted. The aim is to highlight the importance of responsible and sustainable beach use.

11 is the number of actions on which Turismo Costa del Sol is working until the end of the year

Díaz said that the project's official website (www.playassinlimites.es) will present a wide variety of activities available outside the high season: coastal hiking routes, pet-friendly beaches, astro-tourism proposals, water sports and experiences for the whole family. The businesses that offer these activities and services will have access to tools, with which they can create attractive proposals.

This project is committed to a more balanced and sustainable tourism model, with experiences designed for all audiences that allow diversifying the activity beyond the summer. 'Playas sin límite' focuses on making the most of the resources of the coastline during all 12 months of the year, combating summer saturation and generating employment and continuous economic activity.