Costa del Sol exceeds three million overnight stays for first time in January and February

The Costa del Sol has exceeded three million overnight stays in January and February for the first time in history, new figures show.

The record years of 2019 and 2023 did not even notch up such numbers, with overnight stays in the first two months of those years only totalling 2.6 million. "According to the latest bulletin of the Costa del Sol's tourism and hotel industry, the destination has started 2024 with a positive tourist balance, consolidating its position as one of the main destinations in the Mediterranean," the coast's tourism board pointed out, noting that between January and February a total of 3,099,802 overnight stays were recorded, a 16.9% increase compared to the same period last year. Malaga registered 850,755 tourists between the first two months of the year, a 14.7% increase on last year.

Esperanza González, CEO of Turismo Costa del Sol, said: "The data collected in the February tourism and hotel business bulletin shows that our promotional activities are bearing fruit and we are managing to strengthen the province's positioning even in a month considered to be low season, and helps us to be optimistic for the rest of 2024".

In the ranking of coastal provinces during the first months of the year, Malaga is in fourth place, taking into account all types of accommodation with 654,873 visitors, up 13.3% compared to January and February 2023, only behind Barcelona, Las Palmas and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

By markets, the data places the Czech Republic, with an increase of 109%, Poland (+103%) Switzerland (+37%), the United States (+32.3%), as the countries with the highest growth at the start of the year.

Air passengers up

Turismo Costa del Sol pointed out the increase in the number of passengers arriving by air stands out, with an increase of 22.9%, which is 253,870 more passengers who have preferred this means of transport compared to the first two months of 2023. This means that, between January and February 2024, Malaga Airport welcomed 1,360,808 passengers. However, the number of passengers travelling to Malaga by train or on cruise ships fell by 9% and 61.7%, respectively.