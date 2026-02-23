Costa del Sol boosts Berlin ITB budget to €450k to cement Germany as key market

President of the provincial authority of Malaga Francisco Salado talking at the presentation of the programme for Berlin.

The Costa del Sol is set to double its investment at the ITB Berlin trade fair as it looks to consolidate Germany’s position as its second-largest tourism market.

Provincial president Francisco Salado confirmed a €450,000 budget for the event - up from €250,000 last year - following a stellar 2025 performance.

Data reveals that while 812,000 German passengers arrived in Malaga last year, their financial impact grew at a faster rate than their numbers.

Spending surpassed €1.4 billion, a 9.9% increase, which local officials say supported more than 15,200 jobs.

After a slight decrease in 2024, the destination is seeking to attract the German market with features beyond the usual sun and beach. The aim of Malaga's stand at the ITB stand is to show that it is a year-round destination, with much more to offer: golf, culture, cuisine, etc.

The investment for this year includes a campaign that will take the Costa del Sol to the advertising screens located in the most emblematic places in Berlin.

The provincial authority has also scheduled meetings with tour operators and airline representatives. The departure of Ryanair from several German airports will not affect the Costa del Sol. According to manager of Turismo Costa del Sol Antonio Díaz, the Irish company "will increase the number of seats for Malaga Airport".

Good air connections are key. According to official data, 73% of German tourists coming to Andalucía land in Malaga. Six out of ten do so from Düsseldorf, Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich.

Of them, 70% stay in hotels and 90% look for leisure, while only 5% come for business reasons.

The importance of German tourists in Malaga

The importance of German tourists lies in their purchasing power, which is higher than that of visitors from other European countries. In 2025, spending by German tourists exceeded 1.4 billion euros, 9.9% more than in 2024.

"We see a very positive growth, with expenditure increasing more than the number of German tourists," Salado said.

The generation of employment that comes with tourism is also important. According to Turismo Costa del Sol, estimates point to more than 15,200 jobs created thanks to German tourism in 2025, which is 14.7% more than in 2024.