Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Traffic

Мalaga traffic: MA-20 collision between car and lorry causes five-kilometre tailback

The accident happened near the Fycma trade and fair centre in Malaga at 6.30am

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Málaga

Friday, 20 February 2026, 10:21

The collision between a car and a lorry on the MA-20 road near the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos in Malaga city caused a long traffic jam at the entrance to the city early on Friday morning.

The accident happened around 6.30am, near kilometre 7. By 8.15am, the tailback had extended to five kilometres, between points 12.41 and 7.6 in the direction of Torremolinos.

Traffic management closed the left lane so that road maintenance could remove the vehicles involved in the accident.

The car driver alerted the emergency services following the collision, which fortunately resulted in no injuries.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Nerja growers voice concerns over future use of Larios land
  2. 2 Fuengirola's new 'sports mountain' complex shows promising progress
  3. 3 17% of the homes in Benalmádena are tourist accommodation
  4. 4 Why tourists are flocking to a tiny mountain village in Italy
  5. 5 Almost 60 new social houses to be built in landmark exchange programme on eastern Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Historic Lope de Vega theatre in Vélez-Málaga completes &euro;6.7m restoration
  7. 7 Why a scientist fell in love with this peculiar Andalusian carnival
  8. 8 What is broken heart syndrome?

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Мalaga traffic: MA-20 collision between car and lorry causes five-kilometre tailback

Мalaga traffic: MA-20 collision between car and lorry causes five-kilometre tailback