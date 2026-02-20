Мalaga traffic: MA-20 collision between car and lorry causes five-kilometre tailback

Almudena Nogués Málaga Friday, 20 February 2026, 10:21 Share

The collision between a car and a lorry on the MA-20 road near the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos in Malaga city caused a long traffic jam at the entrance to the city early on Friday morning.

The accident happened around 6.30am, near kilometre 7. By 8.15am, the tailback had extended to five kilometres, between points 12.41 and 7.6 in the direction of Torremolinos.

Traffic management closed the left lane so that road maintenance could remove the vehicles involved in the accident.

The car driver alerted the emergency services following the collision, which fortunately resulted in no injuries.