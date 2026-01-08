Malaga province sees the last gasp of the cold weather before temperatures rise

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Thursday, 8 January 2026, 10:48 Share

Winter arrived in Malaga in time for the Three Kings, but it looks like it only lasted for 48 hours.

As state meteorological agency Aemet predicted, a mass of Arctic air arrived in the late hours of Monday, right on time for the traditional parade ('cabalgata) and stayed until Wednesday.

But the short-lived wintry situation normalised on Thursday, with temperatures slightly more typical for this time of year, director of Aemet Jesús Riesco explained.

According to the weather expert, Malaga province experienced the rare phenomenon after a "colder than normal" December.

Three Kings Day had the lowest maximum temperature since records began in Malaga province

In numbers, the highlights from these unusual 48 hours were: the lowest maximum temperature of 11.6C on 6 January since records began in 1942 and the eighth lowest minimum temperature of 5.1C. There was another drop to a minimum of 3.4C in the early hours of the morning on 7 January.

Back to normality

From Thursday onwards, the atmospheric situation will return to the usual, softer winter. Westerly and southerly winds will continue, but no new rain is expected and maximum temperatures will be around 17C to 19C (9-12C minimum) in Malaga city and the coast of the province. The average maximum temperature in January is 17.4C and the minimum is 8.1C, so the values expected on Thursday are closer to that.

Temperatures are also expected to considerably rise in the interior of the provice from Thursday onwards. After some very cold days, with minimum values below zero, maximum temperatures will be around 12-13C, while minimum temperaures of 4-5C are expected in places such as the Antequera district.