Cold days remain in Malaga province until upcoming weekend

The winter chill that hit Malaga province on Three Kings Day will stay with us for a little longer, although today will not be quite as cold..

According to state meteorological agency Aemet, the maximum temperature in Malaga city today (Wednesday) will be 14C, while the minimum will not drop below 6C. Although these values are slightly higher than the cold experienced on 6 January, they are still unusually low for Malaga.

This situation will change by Friday and residents and visitors will experience the first weekend without rain since the end of December. Maximum temperatures of 17C can be expected on Friday, 15C on Saturday and 18C on Sunday. Minimum temperatures will also recover to 10-11C in the early morning.

Low temperatures arrived on the Costa del Sol suddenly on 5 January, following the formation of a stationary storm over Scandinavia and a high pressure system in the North Atlantic. This mix led to northerly winds that brought a mass of arctic air to mainland Spain and laid the foundations for the coldest day in Malaga province so far this winter.

In the morning, Malaga Airport registered a maximum temperature of only 9.9C and a minimum of 5.2C. The port thermometer showed slightly milder values, although still very low for Malaga: 11.3C maximum and 7.1C minimum.

The situation was worse in the interior of the province. In Antequera, the maximum was slightly above 6C, with a minimum of 0.5C. The temperature in Ronda did not go over 4.3C, after a nighttime drop to -1.2C.