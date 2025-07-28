Costa del Sol railway line marks half-century milestone amid challenge to increase train capacity and frequencies

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 28 July 2025, 10:23 Compartir

The original coastal train line along the Costa del Sol was commissioned all the way back in 1926, but the current connection from Malaga to Fuengirola took shape in 1975, when Spain's state railway operator (Renfe) carried out reconversion work. The renovations of the short-distance Cercanías line at the time and the service it brings to the people of the Costa del Sol are the result of the efforts of Jesús Santos Rein, who was appointed president of the Ferrocarriles de Vía Estrecha in 1968.

It was under his supervision that many of the connections in Malaga province were created, including to newly emerging suburbs such as Torremolinos as well as to the airport. His goal was to reach Marbella, but the Ministry of Transport's budget was monopolised by the construction of the Barcelona metro.

Half a century of travel

The 30.7-kilometre C1 line was inaugurated on 31 July 1975. The first trains would leave from María Zambrano station in Malaga city every 30 minutes, to reach the seven stations created at the time. The train journey took just over 40 minutes. It cost between 13 and 33 pesetas for single journeys and between 20 and 58 pesetas for return journeys. In euros: between 8 and 35 cents.

Zoom The moment when the authorities unveiled the commemorative plaque for the inauguration. SUR

The line has more than fulfilled the objectives set when it was built, but is now overtaken by its own limitations in the Costa del Sol

Originally, the Costa del Sol Cercanías was a single-track line. From 1999 onwards, projects began to improve capacity, including the new access to Malaga Airport, with a 3.9-kilometre tunnel under the Guadalhorce riverbed.

Zoom Front page of SUR from August 1, 1975, reflecting the arrival of the Málaga to Fuengirola line. SUR

The following sections were duplicated between 2000 and 2007: Campamento Benítez-La Colina; Montemar Alto-Benalmádena and Torremuelle-Torreblanca. With this, the refquency between trains was reduced to 20 minutes.

In addition, state railway infrastructure company Adif has a project to double the Malaga Airport-Campamento Benítez track section within three years. However, there are three other complex single-track sections in densely urbanised areas that are considered "hardly viable or requiring a large investment", as is the case of the end of the line between Torreblanca and Fuengirola.

Zoom Commuter train passing through a still barely developed Costa del Sol. SUR

The track between Centro Alameda and María Zambrano station has already been doubled - an action that required the complete renovation of the old Guadalmedina station, although only one line reaches it. Despite its limitations, the line exceeded 16.15 million passengers in 2024, mostly thanks to subsidies from the Ministry of Transport, which made the passes for regular users free of charge.

Limitations

Although there have been several major improvements over the years, 45% of the current route is still single-track. According to ministry technicians, "the existing infrastructure does not meet the mobility needs of the population" of a "densely urbanised area" that experiences higher volumes of passengers with tourism influx in the summer. There are only three trains per hour - too little to serve everybody.

To find a solution, Adif is studying the possibility of extending platforms to accommodate 100-metre-long trains and making more sections double track. According to minister of transport Óscar Puente, this will facilitate the reduction of frequencies to one train every 15 minutes.

Going further

Given the growing mobility challenges, the attempt to create a railway line along the entire coast is resurfacing. The central government has recently launched a feasibility study. The analysis covers the entire corridor of the Costa del Sol and the Campo de Gibraltar, between Nerja and Algeciras. Although the total execution period is 18 months, the initial study of alternatives will only take place around January or February 2026, which will bring more clarity.

Zoom The former halt at Los Boliches. SUR

Veteran engineer José Alba and his consultancy firm (ARCS) carried out the main study on the extension of the line. According to him, the solution cannot be to extend the current line, but to build a new line in accordance with the new needs (although the C1 line must be maintained). As he assesses, the first step would be to target Marbella and san Pedro, where demand is the highest.

Alba believes that Spain alone cannot provide all the financing, which implies that the government should seek European funds. "For large infrastructure, there will hardly be any money from the state coffers in the coming years. Therefore, we have to go for private financing," he says.

What everybody can agree on is that the Costa del Sol's growth and ability to meet the increasing population go hand in hand with providing excellent train services. Malaga is the first province in Spain to connect the railway to the airport and it has the potential to continue marking milestones.

However, there are several shortcomings that have not benefited from improvements in the past half a century. As the province evolves, so must its railway infrastructure, leaving behind outdated achievements and looking ahead into the needs of the future.