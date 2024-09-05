Chameleon recovery programme sees more than 900 specimens returned to the wild in Malaga

Europa Press Thursday, 5 September 2024, 21:27 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Malaga city council, through the environmental sustainability department, is making progress in the recovery of common chameleons for their reintroduction into their natural habitat. Since the launch of this project in 2011, 911 specimens have been recovered and cared for.

The latest were the ten chameleons that were released on Tuesday (3 September) in Monte San Antón (three pairs) and in the Camino de los Almendrales, in the area around the equestrian club (two pairs).

Six specimens were admitted to the biodiversity control centre due to different health conditions and another four were born in captivity in the facilities themselves, according to an announcement from the council.

The release of these ten chameleons involved the participation of around 30 people who signed up to the calls for support that are periodically launched through the social media profiles of the 'Málaga cómo te quiero!?' awareness-raising programme on Instagram, X and Facebook.

City hall's biodiversity control centre is in charge of caring for and treating injured specimens or those in poor health, and then encouraging their acclimatisation in semi-free surroundings before proceeding to reintroduce them into a natural environment.

Site selection is determined on the basis of two fundamental criteria: the area of origin of the specimens and the characteristics of the habitat that will host them. In this case, the aim is to reinforce existing populations in order to increase both the number and the diversity and genetic variability of the species.

Thus, specialists from the chameleon recovery centre are visiting the enclave to assess the suitability of the spaces that could house specimens of the common chameleon, as well as to evaluate potential risks for the species.

Finally, it was considered that Los Almendrales and Monte de San Antón are suitable spaces for the release of specimens from the recovery centre managed by the biodiversity and environmental education section of the environmental sustainability area.

Treatment

All the specimens treated at the biodiversity control centre are on loan from the centre for the recovery of threatened species (CREA) in Malaga and have a clinical record in which the treatment they receive is noted.

The most significant afflictions of the last chameleons recovered were eye and tail injuries. In general terms, the most significant conditions are dehydration and thinness (due to captive keeping), superficial burns, injuries caused by being run over and poisoning (by herbicides and insecticides).

The task of this municipal service focuses mainly on five lines of work: care of injured and/or seized specimens both by the Local Police and by the environmental officers of the Junta de Andalucía; acclimatisation of recovered specimens prior to reintroduction; and reproduction and captive breeding. Also, reintroduction in natural areas and the environmental education programme on biodiversity in which the city's schools participate and which, through talks and guided visits to the recovery centre, allows children to learn about the chameleon in a unique space, explain its main threats and raise awareness of the need to be active in the protection of this species and its habitats. Since the start of this project in March 2011, some 37,000 students have participated in this educational programme.