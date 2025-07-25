Ministry of Transport plans longer and more frequent trains to ease overcrowding on Costa del Sol line

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 25 July 2025, 09:15 Compartir

Spain's Ministry of Transport is responding to Malaga province's demands for improved train transport and a study of the coastal train service along the Costa del Sol.

During a conference organised by SUR yesterday, the minister of transport - Óscar Puente - announced that state rail infrastructure company Adif has already done an initial study for a new double-track section between Malaga Airport and Campamento Benítez. In addition, he stated that there are plans to extend station platforms and allow 100-metre-long trains, which will significantly increase passenger capacity.

Zoom Minister of transport Óscar Puente and SUR's editor-in-chief Manolo Castillo. Ñito Salas

Another objective of the ministry is to "improve the frequency of trains from the current 20 minutes down to every 15 minutes". The minister said these proposals would increase the "capacity of the service by more than 60% during rush hours".

The C2 local line between Malaga and Álora is also undergoing refurbishment work, also with the aim of increasing the service to at least one train per hour in each direction.

Other good news is that the ministry has scheduled the opening of the Almodóvar del Río (Cordoba) rail bypass for the second half of 2026, which will shorten the journey time from Seville to Malaga and from Seville to Granada by 20 minutes.