Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of passengers on board a packed Cercanías train on the Costa del Sol. M. Fernández
Railway network

Ministry of Transport plans longer and more frequent trains to ease overcrowding on Costa del Sol line

Minister Óscar Puente announced the measures to increase passenger capacity on the C1 service between Malaga city and Fuengirola during a conference organised by SUR

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 25 July 2025, 09:15

Spain's Ministry of Transport is responding to Malaga province's demands for improved train transport and a study of the coastal train service along the Costa del Sol.

During a conference organised by SUR yesterday, the minister of transport - Óscar Puente - announced that state rail infrastructure company Adif has already done an initial study for a new double-track section between Malaga Airport and Campamento Benítez. In addition, he stated that there are plans to extend station platforms and allow 100-metre-long trains, which will significantly increase passenger capacity.

Minister of transport Óscar Puente and SUR's editor-in-chief Manolo Castillo. Ñito Salas

Another objective of the ministry is to "improve the frequency of trains from the current 20 minutes down to every 15 minutes". The minister said these proposals would increase the "capacity of the service by more than 60% during rush hours".

The C2 local line between Malaga and Álora is also undergoing refurbishment work, also with the aim of increasing the service to at least one train per hour in each direction.

Other good news is that the ministry has scheduled the opening of the Almodóvar del Río (Cordoba) rail bypass for the second half of 2026, which will shorten the journey time from Seville to Malaga and from Seville to Granada by 20 minutes.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New signage will guide tourists in Malaga town famous for swaying suspension bridge
  2. 2 Travel back in time on board a tourist train on the eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Torremolinos improves efficiency of waste paper, cardboard and lightweight packaging recycling service
  4. 4 Soroptimist International ramps up support for Mijas food banks
  5. 5 The award-winning foreign-run hotels in rural Malaga province
  6. 6 New Miradas de Cine exhibition brings celebrity portraits to Nerja
  7. 7 Marbella branch of Spanish cancer association set to mark 40th anniversary with glittering gala
  8. 8 When the sun goes down, the adventure begins at Bioparc Fuengirola
  9. 9 British Benevolent Fund in Spain announces resounding success of flagship fundraising event
  10. 10 Summer is still in full swing at Starlite Occident (Marbella), the world's premier boutique festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Ministry of Transport plans longer and more frequent trains to ease overcrowding on Costa del Sol line

Ministry of Transport plans longer and more frequent trains to ease overcrowding on Costa del Sol line