Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Photo from a previous release at the Casasola dam. ÑITO SALAS. ARCHIVO
Water network

Water released from Casasola dam to remove sediment after latest rain in Malaga province

The opening of the floodgates comes after the release of water from the Concepción reservoir due to it reaching its maximum capacity

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Thursday, 8 January 2026, 11:41

The regional government of Andalucía (Junta) has taken the decision to open the spillways of the Casasola dam on Thursday, 8 January, in order to release some of the water collected in recent days. The objective is to flush away sediment that may have been washed in to the reservoir by heavy storms that hit the Guadalhorce Valley.

Casasola is not the first reservoir in Malaga to open the floodgates this season. La Concepción, which supplies the Costa del Sol, released around 2.5 million cubic metres of water after exceeding its maximum capacity.

The main purpose of the Casasola dam is to prevent serious flooding of the Campanillas district. Currently, water from the dam is being released at a rate of around 20 cubic metres per second. According to the Junta, local residents are not inconvenienced by this operation in any way.

Last year's emergency work bears fruits

Emergency work carried out on Casasola last year, costing 2.1 million euros, has now allowed the removal of sediment that entered after storm Francis.

The regional government carried out work to restore Casasola's bottom spillways afterv they were blocked during heavy rain last March.

The province's dams now hold 343.6 million cubic metres of water, which is 57% of the system's combined capacity.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Christmas decorations burned and public spaces destroyed in eastern Costa del Sol towns
  2. 2 Marbella announces plan to create new parking and improve safety on the Cristo del Amor bridge
  3. 3 Cross restored on Costa del Sol mountain days after vandals knocked it over
  4. 4 Masterclass in Gijón sees Malaga CF surge to within reach of the play-off places
  5. 5 Vuelta a Andalucía 2026 to start in Malaga province with opening stages on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Kings with female faces
  7. 7 Registration open as Malaga Marathon is brought forward this year to November
  8. 8 Ronda steps up the protection of its historic heritage with more than seven million euros in investment in 2025
  9. 9 Antequera CF with play-offs in sight as Malaga province sides deliver mixed opening to 2026

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Water released from Casasola dam to remove sediment after latest rain in Malaga province

Water released from Casasola dam to remove sediment after latest rain in Malaga province