Water released from Casasola dam to remove sediment after latest rain in Malaga province

The regional government of Andalucía (Junta) has taken the decision to open the spillways of the Casasola dam on Thursday, 8 January, in order to release some of the water collected in recent days. The objective is to flush away sediment that may have been washed in to the reservoir by heavy storms that hit the Guadalhorce Valley.

Casasola is not the first reservoir in Malaga to open the floodgates this season. La Concepción, which supplies the Costa del Sol, released around 2.5 million cubic metres of water after exceeding its maximum capacity.

The main purpose of the Casasola dam is to prevent serious flooding of the Campanillas district. Currently, water from the dam is being released at a rate of around 20 cubic metres per second. According to the Junta, local residents are not inconvenienced by this operation in any way.

Last year's emergency work bears fruits

Emergency work carried out on Casasola last year, costing 2.1 million euros, has now allowed the removal of sediment that entered after storm Francis.

The regional government carried out work to restore Casasola's bottom spillways afterv they were blocked during heavy rain last March.

The province's dams now hold 343.6 million cubic metres of water, which is 57% of the system's combined capacity.