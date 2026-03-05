Malaga traffic: lorry breakdown creates eight-kilometre tailback on A-7 motorway

Almudena Nogués Málaga Thursday, 5 March 2026, 12:23 Share

The breakdown of a lorry early on Thursday morning caused a long traffic jam on the A-7 motorway in Malaga, specifically at kilometre 979 in the direction of Cadiz.

The incident happened around 8am and the tailback had reached eight kilometres by 9.45am, extending from the El Palo district in Malaga to La Cala del Moral (972 to 979).

The lorry breakdown forced the closure of the right lane at the height of rush hour.

According to the traffic authorities, another road in Malaga also suffered a longer than two-kilometre tailback: the MA-24 in the direction of Cadiz, from kilometre 4.47 to 6.88 (at the height of Olías).

The traffic authorities are working in the area to remove the lorry, which could be a lengthy task due to the size of the vehicle.