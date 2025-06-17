The 13-month-old critically ill baby that drowned in bathtub at his home in Malaga town dies in hospital

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 09:51 Compartir

The baby hospitalised after drowning in the bathtub at his home in Monda died on Saturday, sources close to the case have confirmed to SUR. The child, barely 13 months old, was admitted to the Materno Infantil Hospital in Malaga on Thursday afternoon in a critical condition and, despite the efforts of the doctors, they could do nothing to save his life.

The emergency services were alerted late in the morning of 12 June. The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation to clarify what happened, although everything points to an accident when the mother was bathing the child at her home in Monda. The woman, on seeing that the child was unresponsive, rushed him to the local health centre, located a short distance from her home.

The medical staff found that the baby was in a critical condition, with bruised skin and no heartbeat, and did everything possible to try to resuscitate him with manoeuvres that lasted for about 40 minutes. In coordination with the Local Police of Monda, an air ambulance was mobilised to transfer him to the specialist children's hospital in Malaga city.

Doctors did everything in their power to try to save him, but his prognosis was too serious. After two days in hospital, as confirmed by hospital sources, the baby died.

It should be noted that this is the second case that has ended in tragedy due to the drowning of a child in Malaga in just a few days. On 2 June, a 12-year-old boy lost his life in a private swimming pool in Mijas.

It happened at around 8.30pm, in the El Coto residential area. According to SUR sources, the minor had gone to spend the evening at a friend's house. Due to circumstances that are still under investigation, the young boy was found floating in the swimming pool.

He was apparently pulled from the water by his own family, who immediately alerted the emergency services. Local Police, Guardia Civil and 061 health emergency services were called to the scene and tried to resuscitate the child for more than 40 minutes.

All their efforts were in vain, however, and the boy's death was confirmed. That case is also being investigated by the Guardia Civil.