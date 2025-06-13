A 13-month-old baby is in critical condition after drowning while being bathed at home in inland Malaga town

The moment when the air ambulance landed in Malaga city before the child was transported by road to the Materno Infantil Hospital.

A 13-month-old baby remains in critical condition in the Materno Infantil Hospital in Malaga, where he was admitted early on Thursday afternoon with signs of drowning and in a very serious condition. As SUR has been able to confirm, everything points to an accident when he was being bathed at his home in Monda.

The mother apparently rushed the child to the local health centre, located a short distance from the house. The health workers found that he was in a critical condition, with bruised skin and no heartbeat, and they tried to revive him incessantly for about 40 minutes.

In coordination with the Local Police of Monda, the 061 emergency health service was alerted, which mobilised an air ambulance helicopter from which the baby was transferred to the Materno Infantil Hospital in Malaga. His condition remains critical.