Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Liz Parry with Canal Málaga’s Raissa Modesto at SUR. Ñito Salas
Television programme about former editor to highlight the English cemetery, Cudeca and this newspaper
Foreign residents

Television programme about former editor to highlight the English cemetery, Cudeca and this newspaper

The episode, part of a series on foreign residents, Malagueños del Mundo, will be aired on Canal Málaga on Monday 19 May at 10.30pm

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 16 May 2025, 12:08

Local television station cameras were in the SUR in English newsroom in Malaga city recently to film part of a programme about the former editor of this newspaper, Liz Parry.

The cameras followed Liz to three significant places in her life in Spain: Cudeca, the hospice charity, where she is a foundation trustee; the English cemetery in Malaga, where she is a volunteer and guide; and the SUR in English newsroom, her workplace for nearly 30 years.

The programme, part of a series on foreign residents, Malagueños del Mundo, will be aired on Canal Málaga on Monday 19 May at 10.30pm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol car park extends its flat-rate one-euro parking hours
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town advances plans for over 500 new homes
  3. 3 Spain warns UK over unfinished EU deal on Gibraltar after Brexit
  4. 4 No beach showers along eastern Costa del Sol again this summer despite recent rain
  5. 5 Gilmar estate agency opens new office in Benalmádena
  6. 6 Popular eastern Costa del Sol hotel is upgraded and awarded four stars
  7. 7 Drive without limits: Car insurance that understands the expat journey
  8. 8 Costa del Sol motorcycle customiser is runner-up in European championship with his latest Harley-Davidson
  9. 9 Benalmádena promotes historic sites with new selfie points
  10. 10 Costa del Sol town cleans up beaches ahead of summer season

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Television programme about former editor to highlight the English cemetery, Cudeca and this newspaper