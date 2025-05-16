Television programme about former editor to highlight the English cemetery, Cudeca and this newspaper

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 16 May 2025, 12:08 Compartir

Local television station cameras were in the SUR in English newsroom in Malaga city recently to film part of a programme about the former editor of this newspaper, Liz Parry.

The cameras followed Liz to three significant places in her life in Spain: Cudeca, the hospice charity, where she is a foundation trustee; the English cemetery in Malaga, where she is a volunteer and guide; and the SUR in English newsroom, her workplace for nearly 30 years.

The programme, part of a series on foreign residents, Malagueños del Mundo, will be aired on Canal Málaga on Monday 19 May at 10.30pm.