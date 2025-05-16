Television programme about former editor to highlight the English cemetery, Cudeca and this newspaper

Sections
Local television station cameras were in the SUR in English newsroom in Malaga city recently to film part of a programme about the former editor of this newspaper, Liz Parry.
The cameras followed Liz to three significant places in her life in Spain: Cudeca, the hospice charity, where she is a foundation trustee; the English cemetery in Malaga, where she is a volunteer and guide; and the SUR in English newsroom, her workplace for nearly 30 years.
The programme, part of a series on foreign residents, Malagueños del Mundo, will be aired on Canal Málaga on Monday 19 May at 10.30pm.
