A commuter reads the edition of City A.M. with the SUR in English supplement inside. Salvador Salas
SUR in English takes the south of Spain onto the streets of London
World Travel Market 2024

SUR in English takes the south of Spain onto the streets of London

The special supplement prepared for this year's World Travel Market was published inside the free London business paper City A.M. this Tuesday morning

SUR in English

London

Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 17:31

It has been an annual event for years. One chilly morning in early November commuters in London open their morning business paper on the train to find the warm sunshine of the Costa del Sol shining out at them from the pages.

The SUR in English supplement is inserted inside City A.M. Salvador Salas

This morning, 5 November, the special SUR in English Southern Spain supplement produced for the World Travel Market tourism trade fair was published inside City A.M., the free London business newspaper distributed at the main commuter stations in the capital.

That way, the wonders of the south of Spain not only reached the professionals attending the travel trade fair at the ExCel centre where the supplement was handed out, but also thousands of potential tourists travelling to work in London.

The World Travel Market continues until this Thursday 7 November and as well as promoting Andalucía on the stands in the Excel centre the campaign has been taken out into the streets with advertising on London buses, billboards and at airports.

