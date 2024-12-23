How late will the big supermarket chains be open on Christmas Eve in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 23 December 2024, 16:14

Christmas Eve is one of the biggest gatherings of the year around the dining table in Spain. Families are busy preparing for the big occasion on the 24th December but, in case of any last minute unforeseen events, the leading supermarket chains will be open on Tuesday across Malaga province, although with different opening hours compared to normal.

Mercadona

On 24 December, Mercadona supermarkets will be open from 9am to 7pm. The same opening hours will be repeated on New Year's Eve the following Tuesday, the last day of the year. Like the rest of the supermarket in Spain, they will be closed on 25 December and 1 January.

Lidl

The German retailer will open its shops from 9am to 7pm this Tuesday and, after the Christmas break, will resume its normal opening hours on Thursday 26 December.

Carrefour

In addition to its hypermarkets (which will close at 7pm), the French company has Express and Market stores in Malaga province with different opening hours, so it is often useful to use the shop finder to clarify any doubts.

Aldi

Aldi's opening hours on both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve will be from 9am to 6pm, uninterrupted.

Día

Día supermarkets will also be open to the public on Tuesday 24 and 31 December with special opening hours, so that they will be open from nine in the morning to six in the evening.

Maskom

On 24 December, the Maskom chain stores will also change their usual opening hours so that their employees can enjoy Christmas Eve, and will therefore remain open from 9.30am to 6.30pm.

For their part, shopping centres and department stores will also change their opening hours this Tuesday and close earlier. For example, El Corte Inglés will open from nine in the morning to seven in the evening, instead of closing at ten at night like the rest of the year (except on specific dates).