A person walks along the seashore. Ñito Salas
Summer is not here yet: &#039;rollercoaster&#039; of temperatures this week in Malaga province
Weather

Summer is not here yet: 'rollercoaster' of temperatures this week in Malaga province

Spain's national meteorological agency Aemet warns of very high maximum temperatures (33C) expected this Thursday and a drop of 10C on Friday, which might be accompanied by rain

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 14:04

Although it may seem like it, summer has not yet set in. A "rollercoaster" of varying temperatures is expected this week and rainfall is not ruled out. The change will be so drastic that temperatures will drop 10C in a matter of a few hours. Anyone caught unawares could catch a cold.

The Aemet meteorological centre in Malaga forecasts 33C for Thursday. However, director Jesús Riesco does not attribute this to the warm 'terral' wind, but rather to a changeable mass of air. In addition, there will be big differences between the maximum temperatures at the airport and the port.

However, a radical change is expected on Friday, with temperatures plummeting 10C in a matter of hours, due to the arrival of an extension of a low-pressure system currently over Scandinavia, stretching quite far south. The maximum will not get higher than 23C. This change could also be accompanied by rainfall, although mainly in Valencia, Murcia, Albacete, Jaén, Granada and Almeria.

The best day will be Sunday, with clear skies and maximums of 27C

There might also be light showers in Malaga's mountains. The cool situation will last until Saturday, when higher temperatures will slowly begin to recover (24C expected). The heat will be back on Sunday, with temperatures around 27C. Next Monday 29C is expected.

Sunday

José Luis Escudero, expert in meteorology and head of SUR's 'Tormentas y Rayos' blog, said that there might be 'terral' wind in parts of the Guadalhorce Valley. This might raise temperatures even in the Serranía de Ronda, where a maximum of 30C is expected. However, Escudero did confirm the exceptional drop of temperatures on Friday.

Sunday, with its clear skies and a maximum of 27C, will be the ideal day to go to the beach.

