Sudden weather change forecast in Malaga this week, starting on Tuesday A well as the cold, rain will be added to the mix across almost the whole of the province, with the Costa del Sol already facing a yellow alert for bad weather

The weather forecasts in Spain have been accurate and the ‘dana, isolated high altitude depression, that threatens to leave heavy rain in Andalucía has been located in the Gulf of Cadiz. And it will begin to deposit the first drops in Malaga province either late this Monday, 6 February, or early on Tuesday, according to the local meteorology expert in his SUR blog, Tormentas y Rayos.

In fact, the state weather agency, Aemet, has already activated a yellow alert for bad weather tomorrow, 7 February, on the Costa del Sol and in the Guadalhorce valley throughout the day due to downpours that could leave 20mm in one hour and 60mm in 12 hours. According to the Aemet forecast, the rain will hang around in the province to a greater or lesser extent until Wednesday, although in areas such as the Serranía de Ronda, rainfall is expected to stay until the end of the week.

At a national level, the arrival this Monday of a very cold air mass from the European continent will cause frosts in the interior of the mainland, especially in the northern and eastern halves and snowfall at low levels, with accumulations of up to 20 centimetres of snow in the east, reports Aemet. It specifies that the most copious snowfall will occur in the Pyrenees, in mountainous areas of Eastern Andalusia and west of Murcia and, "especially" in the interior of the Valencia province, inland in Castellón and to the east of Teruel.

The state weather agency has also said that there could also be maritime storms in the Mediterranean.