Storm deposits some heavy downpours in Malaga province, and more rain is expected The Guadalhorce valley has registered the highest rainfall, so far, and an amber weather alert remains in force on the Costa del Sol until midnight

With an amber alert for bad weather in place until midnight, the forecast heavy rain this Tuesday, 7 February, have already left their mark in Malaga province. And the highest amount of rain fell in a very specific area of the provincial geography, in the heart of the Guadalhorce valley.

During the night - and until 8am this morning - some 44mm of rain has been recorded at the Aljaima dam, in Cártama, according to the Junta de Andalucía’s Hidrosur network. The same amount has been registered in Alhaurín el Grande, recorded by an amateur who uploads his data to the Meteoclimatic platform. They have been the wettest parts of Andalucía so far this Tuesday where, for the moment, there have been no serious incidents due to the rain.

The intensity of the rain has been high, although for the moment it has not exceeded the yellow warning thresholds, either for the amount accumulated in one hour or 12 hours. Between 7am and 8am, the Guadalhorce valley registered 15mm.

Reservoirs

In the Sierra de Mijas, around 26mm fell in 12 hours; in Los Montes de Málaga, 17mm was collected at Santón Pitar and in Malaga city between 8 and 9mm have been registered.

As for the reservoirs, the location of the downpours will hardly see any increase in the reserves, since they have mostly happened downstream of the dams. Only those in the Malaga city (Limonero and Casasola) have captured smaller amounts.

Spain’s state weather agency, Aemet, forecasts that it will continue to rain today and tomorrow, especially on the western Costa del Sol, where the greatest accumulations are expected in the area around Marbella. The amber level warning will remain active, for now, until midnight today.