Stormy showers and lower temperatures on the way to south of Spain

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 19 April 2024, 21:02 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

It seemed that summer had arrived early and was prepared to stay, but this weekend the weather will remind us that we are still in April and that spring is in full swing. So, after a few days of high temperatures, clear skies and full beaches on the Costa del Sol, this weekend the weather in Malaga province will take a dramatic turn.

Clouds will gather and it may rain, especially tomorrow (20 April). On Saturday, Spain's state weather agency, Aemet, puts the probability of rainfall in Malaga city at 60%, especially between six in the afternoon and midnight. In the wider province, the figure rises higher in parts of the eastern Costa del Sol such as Rincón de la Victoria (95%), Vélez-Málaga (90%), Torrox (70%) and Nerja (65%). The possibility is also high in Manilva (80%), Ronda (75%), Estepona (70%) or Marbella (65%).

The mercury will move between the expected maximum of 21C and the minimum of 15 degrees, very similar to the values forecast for Sunday, when the probability of rain (45%) is limited only to the morning according to the Spanish Met Office forecast, and will drop to 5% from midday onwards.

Temperatures drops of up to 10C

The weather situation will be similar to that experienced in the rest of Spain. The presence of a 'Dana' (high altitude depression) during this weekend in the south of the mainland will cause instability in the area and increase the likelihood of stormy showers, according to the forecast of the Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo.

On Saturday, Del Campo said some stormy showers are likely in Andalucía, southern Extremadura, southern Castilla-La Mancha, especially in the mountain areas, as well as in Ceuta and Melilla. In these parts, the showers may be heavy in intensity and be accompanied by hail in some areas, while in Spain's autonomous cities in Africa they may be accompanied by 'calima' mud.

In the remaining parts of the country, the skies will be clear, although in the Cantabrian Sea they will be more cloudy and it could rain lightly. Regarding the temperatures, the mercury will rise in the north and east of Spain, with maximum values between 20 and 25C in most of the country.

On Sunday, Del Campo forecasts that the 'Dana' will be located over North Africa and will cause instability in the south of the Spanish mainland, as well as in the autonomous cities. As a result, stormy showers are expected in Ceuta and Melilla. There will also be showers in Andalucía and especially in the western half of the Spanish mainland, the south of Extremadura and Castilla-La Mancha.

Looking ahead to next week, the arrival of a cold air pocket will lead to a sharp drop in temperatures which, in areas of the northern half of the country on Monday and especially on Tuesday, will leave values up to 10C below normal, more typical of late February or early March.