Malaga weather: storm Regina arrives on Tuesday with yellow warnings

Almudena Nogués Málaga Monday, 2 March 2026, 13:04 Share

A new storm is on its way to the Canary Islands and the south of Spain. According to state meteorological agency, storm Regina will arrive on Tuesday, triggering yellow warnings for "very strong gusts of wind and stormy seas" along the coast.

The weather alert will be active from 12pm on 3 March until midnight that day. It predicts waves of more than three metres in Malaga city, the Guadalhorce Valley, the Costa del Sol and the Axarquía district.

As for rain, Aemet "forecasts precipitation in the Costa del Sol, especially in the area from Marbella to Manilva, where the probability will be 70 per cent from 6pm onwards".

"An Atlantic front is approaching on Monday, although it will hardly leave any rainfall in Andalucía. There will be dust in suspension, so mud will possibly accompany the rains from Tuesday onwards," Aemet says.

"In the next few days, a storm will move across North Africa. It will cause an increase in atmospheric instability and send wet winds. Rain and showers are likely, with significant accumulations in the Canary Islands and the south and east of mainland Spain," the forecast reads.

In Andalucía on Tuesday, heavier rain is more likely "in the south-west" and "in the area of the Strait".

From what Aemet has been able to predict so far this week, the forecast does not improve. The probability of rain in Malaga is 100 per cent.

Storm Regina is the 17th officially named weather phenomenon this season. The last time there were 17 storms was in 2023-2024, when storm Renata arrived on 14 April.