Malaga weather: storm Regina eases on Thursday but rain returns on Friday

Storm Regina is taking a short break in Malaga province on Thursday, but the rain will return on Friday. In fact, state meteorological agency Aemet forecasts precipitation until Sunday.

According to Aemet, there might still be some isolated showers towards the end of the day on Thursday. The day will generally be more stable than Wednesday, when the forecast had raised a yellow warning for "thunderstorms and hail".

Local director of Aemet Jesús Riesco has warned of the arrival of a new high altitude depression during the final stretch of the week. With it, rainfall will return on Friday, although the weather will stabilise again on Sunday.

Temperatures in Malaga will drop this week, especially maximum values in the interior of the province. There will be variable light winds, locally moderate from the south-east in the central hours of the day on Thursday.

Other parts of Andalucía will not be as lucky on Thursday. The storm maintains Almeria and Granada under a yellow warning, with "very cloudy skies" and "locally strong" showers.

Dust in suspension and "mud deposits" have marked the whole week so far, but their concentration will decrease from Thursday afternoon.

The snow level will be above 2,000 metres, but it may drop to 1,500 in the eastern mountain ranges.