Storm Nelson: Aemet issues amber and yellow weather alerts for Malaga province and the Costa del Sol this Easter Sunday

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Sunday, 31 March 2024, 08:14 | Updated 08:30h.

Storm Nelson will deliver its last blow on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province this Easter Sunday (31 March), in the form of heavy rain, strong wind and high waves, and Spain's state Met Office, Aemet, has activated 'risk' warnings for all three phenomena.

The areas where Aemet has activated weather warnings this Easter Sunday, 31 March. Aemet

In the case of rain, accumulated rainfall of up to 15mm in one hour, and 80mm over the course of 12 hours is expected in Malaga city, along the Costa del Sol (mainly western areas), the Guadalhorce valley, the Serranía de Ronda and Axarquía areas. The amber 'significant risk' warnings for rainfall are due to be deactivated in all areas at 1pm this afternoon.

Given these circumstances, the reservoirs will receive a new boost to their reserves, which until yesterday had grown by 14 cubic hectometres across Malaga province, to 128 Hm3 accumulated.

As for the wind, maximum westerly gusts of up to 80 km/h are expected in the same areas and yellow 'risk' alerts have been activated. In addition, the sea swell will also be intense, and again yellow weather warnings have been issued in coastal areas for westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of 2 to 3 metres.

Temperatures will remain unusually cold for this time of year, with highs of only 17C and nighttime lows of 12C.

As of 1pm this afternoon, Aemet forecasts that the storm will subside and give way to a radically different scenario for next week, with sunshine and warmer weather turning and temperatures will once again be above average for this time of year, reaching 24C by the end of the week.