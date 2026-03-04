Andalucía weather: storm Regina triggers thunderstorm warnings

Mud deposits on the window of a vehicle on Tuesday in Malaga.

Rossel Aparicio Málaga Wednesday, 4 March 2026, 12:54 Share

Storm Regina is strengthening its grip on Spain on Wednesday, with heavy showers in Andalucía, Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid and Extremadura.

State meteorological agency Aemet warns that there could also be "thunderstorms and hail", as well as mud rain in Malaga province, specifically in the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce Valley and the Axarquía district. These areas are under a yellow warning until 6pm on Wednesday.

According to Aemet, there could be accumulations of up to 15mm in one hour. The forecast also speaks of dust in suspension and mud deposits from midday onwards.

Drop in temperatures

Aemet says that there will be a general decline in temperatures in Malaga, locally notable in maximum values in the interior of the province.

There will also be variable light winds, locally moderate from the south-east in the central hours of the day.

On a more general note in the region, the coast of Almeria will be visited by strong winds from the north-east. Large areas of Andalucía will experience the drop in temperatures, although lightly.

The snow level will be above 2000 metres, with a possible drop to 1500 metres in the eastern mountains.

The "most intense and persistent showers" on Thursday will fall along the Mediterranean coast, "with greater probability in areas of southern Valencia, Bajo Ebro and eastern Catalonia".

It is likely that the showers will continue over the following days, "with greater intensity and persistence in the north of the Mediterranean coast and areas of the western Cantabrian". The rain will progressively lessen towards Sunday.