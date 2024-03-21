Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of passengers on a packed Cercanías commuter train on the existing C1 line between Malaga and Fuengirola. SUR
This was the Spanish government&#039;s terse three-line reply to question about Costa del Sol train line extension
Rail transport

This was the Spanish government's terse three-line reply to question about Costa del Sol train line extension

The response from the ministry of transport has outraged those who asked the question about the government's plans to continue the C1 Malaga - Fuengirola line onwards to Marbella or Estepona

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 16:12

Compartir

The Spanish government's three-line answer to a question from the Partido Popular about the Costa del Sol train line extension has outraged the local party. In February, Malaga PP politicians, who sit in Madrid, asked the government to clarify its position on its intentions for the coastal train extension, following a previous question on the issue.

They asked: "Does the government plan to resume the project of the coastal train from Malaga to Marbella?" The answer of the ministry of Transport, was terse: "The project of the new railway access to Marbella and Estepona has been the subject of several studies over time that have shown its great complexity from the territorial, functional and economic points of view".

Related articles

This is all the information that was provided for an infrastructure that has been demanded for decades and which would cost at least 2.5 billion euros. The PP of Malaga has spared no adjectives to describe the response. Its secretary general, José Ramón Carmona, at a press conference on Monday 18 March, branded the reply as "shameful", and said that central government, in his opinion, "confirms that it has no interest" in the infrastructure on the Costa del Sol.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 These are the two tourist hotspots in Malaga province that top the list of the happiest places in Spain
  2. 2 Several arrests made as Spanish football is rocked by Super Cup corruption scandal
  3. 3 This was the Spanish government's terse three-line reply to question about Costa del Sol train line extension
  4. 4 Carles Puigdemont of separatist party Junts will stand in May's Catalan elections
  5. 5 World Poetry Day 2024: Spanish poets in times of resistance
  6. 6 Specsavers in Spain shines a light on eye health as World Optometry Day is celebrated
  7. 7 Marbella water treatment plant improvements will allow it to meet the needs of two million people

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad