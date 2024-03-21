This was the Spanish government's terse three-line reply to question about Costa del Sol train line extension

Sections
Highlight
Ignacio Lillo
Malaga
Thursday, 21 March 2024, 16:12
Compartir
The Spanish government's three-line answer to a question from the Partido Popular about the Costa del Sol train line extension has outraged the local party. In February, Malaga PP politicians, who sit in Madrid, asked the government to clarify its position on its intentions for the coastal train extension, following a previous question on the issue.
They asked: "Does the government plan to resume the project of the coastal train from Malaga to Marbella?" The answer of the ministry of Transport, was terse: "The project of the new railway access to Marbella and Estepona has been the subject of several studies over time that have shown its great complexity from the territorial, functional and economic points of view".
Related articles
Malaga and Cadiz political parties join forces to demand train line extension along the Costa del Sol
Antonio M. Romero
Local and regional politicians slam central government's Malaga delegate for ignoring Costa del Sol train issue
Antonio M. Romero
Costa del Sol mayors support call to scrap motorway tolls until train line from Malaga is extended along the coast
Antonio M. Romero
This is all the information that was provided for an infrastructure that has been demanded for decades and which would cost at least 2.5 billion euros. The PP of Malaga has spared no adjectives to describe the response. Its secretary general, José Ramón Carmona, at a press conference on Monday 18 March, branded the reply as "shameful", and said that central government, in his opinion, "confirms that it has no interest" in the infrastructure on the Costa del Sol.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.