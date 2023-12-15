Spanish and Swiss authorities investigate the alleged producer and issue arrest warrant

F. Griñán, R. Sotorrío and J. Cano Malaga Friday, 15 December 2023, 12:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A case has been opened against Pat Andrew in Malaga for failing to pay a 7,500-euro bill to a hotel in Malaga city. An arrest warrant has also been issued for the supposed director.

The order was issued in Malaga after a court hearing on 29 September this year, where the prosecutors' office called for his arrest.

This all stems from the fact that Pat Andrew disappeared a month after being arrested by police and accused of only one of his scams: the one against the NH hotel chain, where he left a 7,500-euro bill completely unpaid.

The defendant's lawyer claimed that he had died, but could not provide any evidence aside from an email sent by his representatives notifying people of his "sad passing" due to a short illness.

Supposedly, a funeral was held in June in Crawley, England, for the director, who has both an American and Irish passport. While a person named Patrick Andrew was cremated that day, authorities still cannot confirm it is the same person. Moreover, the judge asked the provincial police station to check if the alleged death was real, which they could not do. Thus, legal proceedings are continuing.

Swiss authorities involved

The Swiss justice system has also opened a case against Pat Andrew. In a ruling last October, a judge ordered the prosecutors' office to investigate George Van Mellaert's complaints, which include a 497,600-euro scam regarding a fake filming of a television series.

Andrew's scam is rooted in a false promise, in which he told Van Mellaert he would produce a TV adaptation of his novel The Corruption of Justice, which was not only never shot, but never adapted or written despite payments from the writer.

Following Andrew's failure to repay the money, Van Mellaert filed a criminal complaint against Pat Andrew and his partner Trudi Rothwell in Switzerland on 4 April 2022. It was, however, rejected by the prosecutors' office in March the following year.

A few days later, the victim took it to the Swiss cantonal court in Valais, which upheld the appeal and ordered the prosecutors' office to investigate the complaint. In addition, the prosecution was ordered to pay the writer a 900-euro compensation for failing to comply with his complaint.

A small victory for the writer, but it now opens the door for Andrew's prosecution on an international scale.