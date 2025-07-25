Spain's transport minister gives update on Costa del Sol travel improvement plans

Transport Minister Óscar Puente speaks to the audience at the SUR event in Malaga on Thursday.

Ignacio Lillo / SUR Malaga Friday, 25 July 2025, 10:12 Compartir

Spain's transport minister, Óscar Puente, was in Malaga on Thursday this week to talk about key infrastructure projects to address the growing challenges of moving around the province including the Costa del Sol. The forum at the city's NH hotel was organised by SUR and attended by politicians, officials and business people from across the province.

Rapid growth in population and economic activity have rendered previous infrastructure insufficient, creating significant demand for upgrades. Puente warned that the starting point is not easy, since "for decades on the Costa, disorderly urban planning was imposed, without a network and without a masterplan."

"Many of those improvised decisions have hit mobility, access to housing and connectivity. And especially in a province like Malaga, where the population can increase by up to 30% in high season, and where 70% of trips are still made by private car."

Puente expressed cautious optimism about the long-discussed coastal railway line

One major focus is the expansion of Malaga Airport, which set passenger and flight records in 2024 with nearly 25 million users. The minister told the audience that 1.5 billion euros are earmarked for expansion from 2027-2031. This project will nearly double terminal space, expand security and boarding areas, add taxiways to improve air traffic flow and enhance parking and access, boosting capacity to 36 million passengers.

Motorway and rail

Addressing concerns over the high tolls on the AP-7 motorway, Puente rejected immediate increased discounts for occasional users, emphasising benefits should focus on frequent users. Instead, a study will prioritise possibly adding local access points to increase use by short-distance traffic.

Rail improvements are also planned. The Cercanías C1 line is undergoing upgrades to double tracks near the airport and extend station platforms, making way for longer trains and increased frequency from every 20 to every 15 minutes. Similarly, the C2 line from Malaga to Álora has completed gantry upgrades and track renewal is now being worked on to enable hourly trains in both directions.

Puente expressed cautious optimism about the long-discussed coastal rail line, initially sceptical but convinced after detailed studies and support from regional authorities. The project will be executed in phases, starting with the heavily populated corridor from Estepona to Malaga city. Funding for it is a main issue.

Next year, improvements on the high-speed line near Cordoba will cut up to 20 minutes off train journeys between Seville, Malaga and Granada by ending the need for trains to reverse direction at Cordoba station.