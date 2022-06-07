Spain’s Met Office issues yellow alert for temperatures soaring up to 38C The terral wind is expected to blow hot air into Malaga province and weather warnings will be in place from midday on Wednesday

The countdown to the official start of summer is quickening. There are only a few days left before the season begins, but tomorrow (Wednesday 8 June) there will be a preview of what’s to come in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol.

Spain’s national weather agency, Aemet, has activated a yellow weather warning for high temperatures and in Malaga city the mercury is forecast to hit 38 degrees.

The outlook anticipates slightly cloudy skies, with intervals of low clouds on the eastern coast of the Costa del Sol, with mist and fog. The terral winds will blow from the west on the western coast and be variable in other areas and strong gusts are expected in Malaga city, the Axarquia, and along the coast.

The minimum temperatures will rise in the Guadalhorce valley and the Axarquia and will remain unchanged in the rest of the province, while the maximum temperatures will rise along the coast and will decline in other areas.

Intense heat

The highest values ​​are expected in Malaga city, where a maximum of 38 degrees and a minimum of 23 are expected, followed by 36 and 18, respectively, which are expected in Vélez. The Aemet yellow warning for high temperatures will be in force in the Costa del Sol zone (which includes the provincial capital) and Guadalhorce from 12 in the morning until eight in the evening.

Before that intense heat, this Tuesday (7 June) the skies will remain slightly cloudy, with intervals of high clouds. There will be periods of low clouds and mist on the eastern coast, and mist is not ruled out. Temperatures will rise, and in fact in the entire Malaga province they will exceed 30 degrees and in Antequera is where the thermometer will nudge up to 35 degrees.