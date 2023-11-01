Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image. Salvador Salas
Spain&#039;s Met Office activates yellow risk warning for bad weather on Costa del Sol
Weather forecast

Spain's Met Office activates yellow risk warning for bad weather on Costa del Sol

Aemet, the state weather agency, forecasts three-metre waves and wind gusts of up to 60 km/h on the coast on Thursday

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 08:21

Compartir

Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) is forecasting "variable weather" this week in Andalucía, with "widespread" rainfall on Thursday and Saturday, when the wind will also blow strongly. In addition, temperatures (both maximum and minimum) will drop with values slightly below average.

Thursday's weather warning across the Spanish mainland.
Thursday's weather warning across the Spanish mainland. Aemet

At the moment, in the case of Malaga province, Aemet has activated a yellow (risk) warning for coastal phenomena. From 9am on Thursday, wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour are expected in Malaga city, the Axarquia and Guadalhorce valley and waves of three metres on the Costa del Sol.

Thursday's weather warning across the Spanish mainland.
Thursday's weather warning across the Spanish mainland. Aemet

As explained by the Met Office, since Tuesday the arrival of a band of clouds from the north of Madeira "will leave precipitation especially in eastern Andalucía, the Mediterranean slope and also the provinces of Huelva and Cadiz". This was stated by its regional delegate, Juan de Dios del Pino, who correctly forecast the light showers as people celebrated Halloween.

He added that this rain would be "a foretaste of what is coming on Thursday" with "an active front associated with an extensive and intense storm that will reach the whole of the mainland and all of Andalucía", and which will bring with it "quite a lot of wind and a significant drop in maximum and minimum temperatures", which "will be more noticeable the following day". The Aemet delegate has not ruled out the possibility of some snowflakes falling in the Sierra Nevada.

Related news

After the passage of this front, Del Pino stressed that on Friday "it may rain, although very scattered and in small amounts". Looking ahead to the weekend, Aemet forecasts that a new front will arrive on Saturday "with quite a lot of wind", a situation that will continue on Sunday, "with the possibility of very scattered showers and also gusts of wind".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why is 1st November a public holiday in Spain?
  2. 2 Night-time water cuts extended to 10 hours for Malaga province municipality which includes more than 83,000 inhabitants and 11 towns and villages
  3. 3 Watch the new tourism video for the Andalucía region as the Junta lauches its new 38-million-euro campaign
  4. 4 'Leonormania' sweeps Spain: Princess of Asturias swears allegiance to Constitution on her 18th birthday
  5. 5 What is Holywins and when is it celebrated?
  6. 6 Fuengirola receives new award for the excellence of its beaches
  7. 7 These are the cloistered nuns who are taking Spain by storm with their incredible sushi rolls
  8. 8 Partido Popular investigates Torrox councillor following racist comments about migrants
  9. 9 Registration opens for Cártama's Christmas and integration street races

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad