Soroptimist host first edition of sustainability awards The initiative was directed at businesses that strive to make a positive change by working towards sustainable techniques

Soroptimist International Costa del Sol hosted the first edition of the Soroptimist Award 2022 - Feed you Optimism, an initiative that was aimed at organisations and businesses that strive to make a positive change by working towards being more sustainable. The awards covered categories such as food farming and distribution, manufacturing of food products, education, awareness and technology and restaurants that promote local organic food and drinks.

Awards were presented to the Asociación Guadalhorce Ecológico, Quesería la Hortelana, Alegría de la Huerta Andaluza, Mi Moana, Rey de Abastos and Astrid Tapería Orgánica.