Malaga awards recognise solidarity work in five categories

Group photo of the award winners and the representatives of various institutions at the event in Malaga.

Matías Stuber Tuesday, 3 February 2026, 17:21 Share

SUR and Fundación 'la Caixa' have once again rewarded the work and examples set by individuals and organisations in the fields of social, culture and healthcare work in the province of Malaga.

Five people and organisations received awards at the annual event held on Monday at the Museo de Picasso.

The awards this year went to Iván Romera, Fundación Cudeca, Cultura en Vena, Incide and Teléfono de la Esperanza, all of whom have demonstrated that to give is to receive and vice versa. It's a pay-it-forward circular chain of solidarity that at least partially eradicates the moral decadence, rampant in many facets of life.

At a time when selfishness seems to be gaining the upper hand, the event and its attendees prove that Malaga engages in daily practices of solidarity and tries to help the most disadvantaged.

As Director of Diario SUR Javier Recio said in his opening speech: "There is nothing more praiseworthy than helping others without expecting anything in return. Helping those who have the least improve their lives."

Zoom

Regional Director of CaixaBank in Andalucía Juan Ignacio Zafra said that what makes him the most motivated when seeing CaixaBank thrive is knowing that it means that "Fundación 'la Caixa' is also doing well".

"37 years ago, on a Thursday, I joined CaixaBank. Being able to make someone's life better is a dream come true. I never imagined we would become so important in what happens within social organisations. For us, that is what really matters and what drives us to do things properly," he said.

The winners

SUR's Editor-in-Chief Ana Pérez-Bryan and Acción Solidaria Editor-in-Chief Cristina Pinto hosted the event. They gave suicide-prevention helpline Teléfono de la Esperanza the recognition for its work in the mental health support field. The organisation's president, Juan Sánchez, thanked the volunteers working for the helpline for the empathy they show every day.

"I would like for us to be recognised not only for the telephone. We have worked on new technologies such as the chat of hope. We are here to support people who are suffering," he said.

The award for equality went to Incide - a company that, in 35 years of work, has helped 20,000 Malaga residents find work, education and opportunities. With 15 branches in the city's most disadvantaged areas, Incide fights inequality through employment support, education, inclusion and training.

Upon receiving the award, President of Incide Javier Poleo said: "Reality is constantly changing and inequalities keep increasing. We are focused on teaching the people we assist that they can achieve the challenges they set themselves, that they have to work for them and that they don't have to feel inferior just because they are from one neighbourhood or another," he said, adding that their aim is to also help "education reach every part of the city".

Cudeca received a recognition for providing paediatric palliative care, filling a gap in the public healthcare system. Its care day unit provides seriously ill patients and their families with the support they need in a difficult time of life. María Luis Martín, who collected the award, said they care for an average of 2,000 people every year.

Fundación Cultura en Vena received an award for improving patients' hospital stay through culture. The initiaitve is active all over the country, now officially in Malaga as well. Coordinator María Cuevas said: "We try to help people who are going through a bad time disconnect." As a member of Cultura en Vena, singer-songwriter Diego Lara performed at the gala.

Last but not least, 16-year-old Iván Romera received a recognition for setting an example of resilience and courage. He was born with a very rare disease that only 30 other people in the country have. Doctors gave him less than a year to live, but he proved that he could persevere. "Life is for living. I am very proud to be Iván's mother," said the woman that accompanied Iván at the ceremony.

The gala ended with a speech by Mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre, who said that it had been "an honour" for him to attend.