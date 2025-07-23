Malaga's small municipalities to receive 8.6 million euros in 2026 for drought relief projects

Despite the reasonable amount of rainfall so far this hydrological year, the threat of drought hangs over Malaga and everyone must remain vigilant. For this reason, the smallest municipalities in the province will receive a total of 8.9 million euros in 2026 to undertake projects that will enable better water use. This funding will be provided by the 'Plan de Concertación', the Diputación provincial authority's main annual funding programme, which is intended for the 86 towns with under 20,000 inhabitants, the two autonomous local entities of Bobadilla Estación and Estación de Gaucín-El Colmenar, and which also includes a fixed allocation for the towns of Torrox and Nerja.

This plan that provides provincial assistance in Malaga is on the agenda for approval at today's monthly meeting of the Diputación. It will amount to 39.8 million euros, of which 22% will be allocated to integrated water cycle projects, according to Tuesday's announcement from the provincial authority's fourth vice-president and head of municipal services, Francisca Caracuel.

Caracuel emphasised the responsibility and awareness shown by these towns' mayors regarding the province's water problems, hence the Diputación including 8.6 million euros for them in the Plan de Concertación. This represents 22% of the plan's total budget and is also two percentage points below the minimum that had been established for measures to combat drought.

"Although the state of the province's water resources has improved significantly compared to last year, we must remain prudent and not lower our guard. It is very important to continue improving storage capacity and supply networks and to have greater control of flow rates to prevent or avoid water leaks, as well as to implement measures that contribute to maximise savings in water consumption," said Caracuel.

Projects

The work includes improvements to renew 26 kilometres of drinking water pipes with 47 separate projects totalling 4.1 million euros. These include the replacement of asbestos cement pipes in Cuevas de San Marcos, Cuevas del Becerro, Igualeja, Moclinejo, Ojén, Villanueva de Algaidas and Villanueva de Tapia.

This is in addition to repairs to four kilometres of sewer pipes and drinking water supply pipework, with 23 individual projects, worth around 1.9 million euros in total, the most significant being those in Archidona and Gaucín.

Seven localities will undertake the replacement of asbestos cement pipes

One million euros will be allocated to purchase 4,200 residential water meters with remote readings, which will be installed in towns such as Sayalonga, Cuevas del Becerro and Campillos. Meanwhile, 204,000 euros will be allocated to projects in several municipalities for the installation of pressure and flow control devices to achieve more efficient, real-time hydraulic performance, thereby reducing water leaks and losses.

According to information from the Diputación, some 186,000 euros will be allocated to the installation of photovoltaic solar energy panels for electricity supply in water catchments and pumping stations in four municipalities, including Cartajima and Júzcar.

Distribution

Of the 39.8 million euros in the Plan de Concertación for small municipalities, 25.6 million euros will go towards the execution of public works programmes, supplies, service provision and technical assistance, while 13.8 million euros correspond to unconditional funds that municipalities can allocate as they see fit. Torrox and Nerja - the two towns with between 20,000 and 25,000 inhabitants - will receive 285,710 euros in unconditional funds and 14,290 euros for programmes from the approved catalogue of services.

The actions under this plan for next year include 1.7 million euros for a dozen projects involving various works and 2.2 million euros for cultural and artistic activities in 63 towns.

"The Plan de Concertación is essential to contribute to the improvement of infrastructure, facilities and utilities in towns. It also serves to facilitate municipal management by offering local councils technical assistance on a wide range of matters," said Caracuel.