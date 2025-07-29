Shoppers invited to get their skates on at Carrefour hypermarkets in Spain

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 13:31 Share

Fans of roller-skating in Spain will be able to do their shopping on wheels. This is the initiative that Carrefour launched last week and that will last every day until the end of August. All of the chain's hypermarkets across the country will allocate an hour a day to this fun activity.

With this initiative, the company is paying tribute to one of the most iconic images of its history in Spain, alluding to the time when some employees used to move around the shop on skates In this way, the 'Roller-Hour' for customers of the present connects with the past.

This "unique" experience will take place every day between 24 July and 31 August, from 4pm to 5pm in all Carrefour hypermarkets throughout the country.

With this initiative, the leading company in the hypermarket model in Spain, with more than 40% of the hypermarkets in the country, "invites its customers to rediscover its establishments in a fun, different and very summery way".

It also responds to "the flood of comments on social media from people who, in recent months and years, have nostalgically been remembering the workers on roller skates in hypermarkets". Some said that being one of the employees was a dream of theirs, while others remembered how a worker on wheels would help them when they would get lost as a child.

Executive director of Carrefour Spain Elodie Perthuisot said: "With 'Roller-Hour', we are bringing back a very recognisable image from our origins in Spain to demonstrate the hypermarket's ability to set trends. We want to establish the hypermarket as a living space that constantly surprises and we do so with an initiative that connects generations and arouses emotions."

A symbol of agility and modernity

Since its arrival in Spain in the 1970s, the hypermarket store model "has revolutionised the distribution sector and introduced new ways of operating, more efficient and groundbreaking for the time". One of the most remembered images of that time is that of employees moving around the aisles on roller skates - "a symbol of the agility, spaciousness and modernity that defined this format from its birth". Today, with 'Roller-Hour', "Carrefour recovers this pioneering spirit and projects it into the future, reaffirming its commitment to continue surprising consumers," said the retail chain.