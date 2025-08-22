Six of the ten most expensive property addresses in Spain are on the Costa del Sol

Cristina Vallejo Friday, 22 August 2025, 19:09 Share

Malaga province is home to six of the ten most expensive streets for buying a property in Spain, according to a study conducted by real estate website Idealista.

To begin with, the most exclusive in the whole of Spain is located on the Costa del Sol itself. Idealista takes the Coto Zagaleta development, in the Malaga municipality of Benahavís, as a street, making it the area where it is most expensive to buy a home.

To be more specific, homeowners there are asking an average of 12.36 million euros for a residential property. Studies by real estate websites can only take the asking prices into account, that is, what the owners are asking for their homes for sale or rent, given that these websites do not have access to data on valuations or closing prices.

In second place is Avenida Supermaresme, in the Barcelona municipality of Sant Andreu de Llaveneres, where sellers are asking an average of over nine million euros for a house there. In third and fourth places are two streets in the Balearic archipelago: firstly, Carrer Camí des Salinar, in Andratx, where the average price is 8.9 million euros per property and secondly, Carrer Binicaubell, a street in Palma de Mallorca (almost 8.85 million euros).

At this point, Malaga province takes over, with another street in Benahavís (the A-397 road), where houses are for sale for an average of around 8.6 million euros. This is followed by two streets in Marbella, Vivaldi and Albinoni, with average prices exceeding 7.6 million euros.

In eighth place in the ranking comes the Balearic Islands, the municipality of Andratx, Carrer Congre, where owners are asking an average of 7.1 million euros per property.

The ninth and tenth places on the list again correspond to Malaga province, specifically Marbella: in ninth place is Calle Wagner, where the houses for sale have an average price of just over seven million euros and, lastly, the Cascada de Camoján development, where the average asking price is 6.87 million euros.

The Idealista study also looks at which is the most expensive street in each of the Spanish regions. Among those that do not appear in the top ten most expensive streets to buy a home is Avenida de la Macaronesia in Adeje on the island of Tenerife (6.47 million euros), Paseo del Conde de los Gaitanes in the Madrid district of La Moraleja at 5.45 million euros and also Puerto Andraitx in Moraira (Alicante province), where houses are on sale for an average of 4.96 million euros.

Idealista has prepared this study with the absolute average price of all types of homes, whether flats, studios, penthouses or villas advertised in the same street. The real estate portal has only taken into account streets with a minimum of 20 advertisements.