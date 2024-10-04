Six teaching staff from Malaga province nominated for 'Best Teacher in Spain' awards 2024

Raquel Merino Malaga Friday, 4 October 2024, 09:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

They are known as the 'Goyas of Education', but perhaps what makes the Educa Abanca awards for the 'Best Teacher in Spain' so valuable is that it is the students (or their parents) who nominate the teacher they most admire for their dedication to their profession and the work they do. The competition is open to teachers from preschool, primary and secondary education to vocational training, university and non-formal education.

The Educa Platform has already made public the list of nominees for this year's competition and, of the 41 nominees in Andalucía, six are from Malaga province.

In the infant education category are Ana Blanco Fernández, from Nuestra Señora del Carmen primary school in Marbella, who was a finalist in these awards in 2021; and Carmen Benítez Ortiz, from Rafael Alberti primary school in Malaga city.

In the secondary education category is Daniel Jurado Aguilar, Economics teacher at Mediterráneo secondary school in Estepona.

In the category of non-formal education, the nominee is Carlos Xavier Yáñez García, software engineer, university professor and director of the new technologies school SocraTech.

In the vocational training category, Miguel Ángel Ronda Carracao, who works at the Alan Turing bilingual centre for dual vocational and workplace training, located in Campanillas.

And finally, in the university category, the nominee was Adriana Nielsen Rodríguez, PhD student, researcher and lecturer in the department of language, arts and sports didactics at the University of Malaga.

The finalists, ten in each category, will be announced on 15 December 2024, after a panel has reviewed and scored the nominated teachers on the basis of their CV and all qualifying merits. The awards gala will take place on 15 March 2025.