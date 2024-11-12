Six restaurants in Malaga province recognised for their traditional cuisine in Repsol's good food guide for Spain

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 16:01

Six restaurants in Malaga province have been awarded 'soletes' (little suns) by the prestigious Guía Repsol guide. The restaurants were picked due to how they pay homage to traditional cuisine.

The restaurants Diamante in Marbella, El Refugio in Genalguacil, Mesón Ibérico in Malaga city; Posada del Bandolero in El Borge, Toral, in Antequera and Venta El Cordobés in Cañete la Real, were selected by the guide.

El Diamante de Marbella is an institution on the Costa del Sol. Open since 1993, it specialises in high quality fish and seafood in a small but cosy dining room. El Refugio, meanwhile, is an obligatory stop on the Gran Senda hiking route. Located under the municipal square, it has a large terrace with views of the Genal valley.

La Posada del Bandolero is one of the most typical places in the whole province, as entering through its doors is like taking a trip back in time. The meat and traditional stews stand out here. Toral, in Antequera, is a bar-cafeteria that has been open since 1995 and where the owners strive to offer an unforgettable culinary experience.

Mesón Ibérico is one of the temples of good food in Malaga city. Located in Soho, the quality of its traditional food is recognised by customers from all over the province who queue up hours before it opens. Last but not least, Venta El Cordobés is another sure bet for traditional cuisine. Located in what used to be a school chapel, it is nowadays considered a temple of traditional breakfasts.

Repsol guide director María Ritter said that with this recognition they want to "celebrate those who have remained faithful" to traditional cuisine. The 'soletes' awards are now in their tenth year.

The publication considers these awards as important as the traditional is in fashion. Young chefs are opening new traditional eateries, old bars are being revived in city centres and customers are also showing a renewed interest in their roots, reclaiming the flavours of a lifetime. This is why it is paying tribute to the traditional eating houses, to the bars that could tell thousands of stories, to the traditional ovens and to the families that have passed down the trade for generations until it has become an institution.

The guide has incorporated more than 300 new 'soletes' throughout Spain. This year, 52 Andalusian restaurants were included, making a total of 670 businesses in the region that stand out for Repsol reviewers. By province, Cordoba (10), Seville (9), and Cadiz (8) are at the top of the list for new listings.

The new awards were presented on Monday 11 November in Cordoba.