Sierra de Castril: a refreshing escape to the wilderness

Those looking to avoid the hubbub of the Costa del Sol this summer have numerous tranquil destinations tucked away in rural areas of Andalucía from which to choose. Those in search of a great way to keep cool this summer should visit the Sierra de Castril (Granada province), a rural area which has been part of the network of protected natural areas of Andalucía (Renpa) since 1989. Located in the municipality of Castril, in the Prebética mountain range, this natural park offers spectacular scenery dominated by black pine and holm oak forests, caves, such as the Cueva de Don Fernando, and the spectacular Magdalena waterfall.

The abundance of limestone and dolomite in this mountain range and the effects of erosion caused mainly by water have created what is termed Karst formations, formed from the dissolution of soluble carbon rocks. This process has created numerous canyons, chasms and caves in the Sierra de Castril, of which the Cueva de Don Fernando stands out for its stalactites and stalagmites. Located on the northern slope of the Sierra del Buitre mountain range, this cave is one of the longest (2,500 m) and deepest (240 m) in the province of Granada and is made up of numerous galleries.

Unique wildlife species

Despite not being particularly large, the natural park boasts a wide variety of fauna, with species unique to the Iberian Peninsula, such as certain butterflies and the Cabrera shrew, a rare mouse-like mammal. Other species include the ibex, the fallow deer, mountain goats, salamanders, stone martens and otters, among others.

It has also been recognised as a special protection area for birds (Zepa), a distinction it received due to its abundant birdlife, which includes the kingfisher, the golden eagle, Egyptian and griffon vultures and the peregrine falcon.

One of the main attractions during the summer months is the Castril river, which runs through the entire mountain range and where one can enjoy sports activities such as canyoning and rafting. There are also organised kayaking routes on the reservoir situated inside the natural park that offer a unique experience, especially to those who take advantage of one of the moonlight trips organised during the summer.

For those who enjoy venturing deep into the unknown, there are also plenty of hiking trails. A popular route through the Castril valley, passing through a prime example of a Mediterranean forest, leads to the Magdalena waterfall. This route is an impressive natural spectacle located in the natural park that is perfect for hikers, and those wishing to enjoy cooling off in the vertical waterfall and the fresh water spring.

Footbridge route

Another popular route through this natural area is the Castril river footbridge, where hikers can enjoy a pleasant walk surrounded by the refreshing sound of running water and the impressive views of the gorge where it is located. This is one of Granada's most impressive geographical locations, a short but spectacular trail (around three kilometres) that offers an unforgettable experience for the whole family. This exciting suspension bridge route is surrounded by natural beauty. The trail begins in the town centre and descends to the old power plant, carved into the rock on one of the riverbanks.

From this point, one is immersed in a setting of exceptional beauty with a unique connection with the river that is truly invigorating.