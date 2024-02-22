Short sleeves in the middle of February: this is how the terral wind will affect Malaga and the Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Thursday, 22 February 2024, 13:31 Compartir Copiar enlace

An intense warm Terral wind has already set upon Malaga province this Thursday as morning joggers and walkers swapped leggings for shorts with the temperature set to reach 24 degrees today.

From the early hours of the morning thermometers were already over 18 degrees in Malaga city, with a top of 24 and 25 degrees almost guaranteed in the city, Torremolinos, the Guadalhorce Valley, Vélez and Estepona. Nighttime temperatures were also very mild, with minimum temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees recorded.

"The air is hot, at around 10am it was already 20 degrees, and tomorrow at the same time it will be cold," warned José Luis Escudero, SUR's specialist in Malaga meteorology.

Radical change

But the burst of spring-like weather will be short-lived as a cool blast is set to hit Malaga province tomorrow. A deep squall that will be located on Friday to the north of the United Kingdom, together with a powerful anticyclone in the Azores, will bring icy cool air, causing maximum and minimum temperatures to drop considerably.

Aemet, Spain's met office, forecasts two phases of the cold front: the first on Friday, where the mercury will drop from 24 to 18 degrees in Malaga city and the Costa (from 19 degrees to just 13 in Antequera and other inland areas). The difference will be even greater on Saturday, with a maximum of 16 degrees on the coast and 11 inland.