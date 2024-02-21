Yellow weather warnings in place for this Thursday

Almudena Nogués Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 15:21 Compartir Copiar enlace

The arrival of a mass of polar maritime air will cause "a sharp drop" in temperatures from Thursday, according to the national meteorological office (Aemet), which forecasts "a significant change in weather", which will lead to rainfall and very strong gusts of wind, as well as a maritime storm. As of tomorrow, Malaga province will have two yellow weather alerts. One for wind and the other for high seas.

The first will come into force at noon on the Costa del Sol, Malaga city and the Guadalhorce Valley and will last until the early hours of Friday morning. Very strong westerly gusts are expected, which could reach 70 kilometres per hour. The second will affect the coast, and will be in place from 6pm on Thursday until Friday at 8pm. Aemet forecasts a westerly wind of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7).

"Tomorrow, Thursday, we will have winter terral [warm wind] in the usual areas of the province of Malaga. Temperatures could reach between 22 and 24 degrees," José Luis Escudero wrote on his blog Tormentas y Rayos (Thunder and Lightning). On Friday, the maximum temperatures will drop notably due to a mass of cold maritime polar air that will affect us until Sunday. "The strong gusts of wind along the coast of Malaga will make the thermal sensation colder. The bad news is that not much precipitation is expected," added this local weather expert.

After several days of anticyclonic, dry, stable weather, with generally light winds and temperatures well above normal for the season, the arrival of Storm Louis will bring an unstable end to February. From Saturday onwards, temperatures are likely to stabilise, although showers will continue. According to Aemet, these are expected to mainly affect the northern third of the province.